'Jaane Jaan', Kareena Kapoor’s OTT debut, most watched non-English movie on Netflix worldwide in opening week

Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut, has become the most watched non-English movie on Netflix worldwide during its opening week from September 18-24. The film had the single biggest opening weekend viewership for an Indian movie with 18.8 million viewing hours from 8.1 million views in the first three days.

Jaane Jaan was also the second most watched Netflix movie in both English and non-English categories during the same time, behind Love at First Sight. Love at First Sight recorded around 23 million viewing hours. Kareena Kapoor’s latest film was joined by Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia-starrer Bholaa Shankar, according to the digital streaming giant Netflix.

Bholaa Shankar’s Hindi version was the second most watched Indian film globally. The total viewership of Chiranjeevi’s latest film on Netflix has reached 6.9 million viewing hours from 2.7 million views.

Jaane Jaan plot, cast, release date, IMDb rating

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is based on a 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It focuses on a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime as well as a neighbor who helps them cover their tracks amid a police investigation.

Jaane Jaan has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10 at present. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Naisha Khanna, and Shyam Gopal in significant roles. The film released on Netflix on September 21.

Top most watched movies on Netflix this week

Other most watched Indian films worldwide on Netflix in the September 18-24 week include Gopichand’s commercial potboiler Ramabanam, and Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidya-starrer action thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna.

Other movies on the list are Vanessa Caswill-directorial Love at First Sight, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Love Again, Graham Moore-directorial The Outfit, Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings, and Robert Rodriguez-directorial Spy Kids: Armageddon.

