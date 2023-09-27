‘Tiger 3’ teaser Twitter review: ‘Will definitely take legacy to the next level,’ say excited Salman Khan fans

Yash Raj Films released the teaser of the much-awaited Salman Khan-led commercial actioner Tiger 3 today. The one minute 43 second-long teaser showed the superstar reprising his role as the RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathod or Tiger. In this video, Rathod talks about how his image has been tarnished in the media where he is being labeled as a traitor.

The teaser also comprised several hard-hitting dialogues such as “Mere bete ko main nahi India bolega ki uska baap kya tha. Gaddar? Ya deshbhakt?” (I will not tell my son, India will tell him who I truly am. Traitor? Or Patriot?), “Zinda raha to aapki khidmat mein phir haazir nahi toh Jai Hind!” (If I’m still alive, I’ll be at your service. Or else, Jai Hind!), and the ultimate “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi tak tak Tiger haara nahi” (Tiger will never accept defeat till the day he dies). Towards the end, Tiger 3’s teaser comprised several action sequences and also hinted that the film will follow the events shown in Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, causing much excitement among the fans of the actor.

Salman Khan’s fans were excited soon after the teaser of the film arrived on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Bollywood superstar’s admirers said that the teaser packs a solid punch and that it will definitely shatter all box office records. “Better than I expected. Tiger 3 will be more explosive and fiery than its illustrious predecessors. The teaser packs a SOLID punch. “TIGER mara nahi, tab tak TIGER hara nahi”. This dialogue will be a CULT,” a fan wrote.

“The God level elevation scene of Salman Khan will make theatres go CRAZY. The sound design scale, performances, everything is going to be HISTORIC! ALL RECORDS WILL BE SHATTERED,” another Salman Khan fan wrote.

Tiger's Eyes are enough to scare the Enemies

This time he is wounded and more dangerous#Salmankhan #Tiger3Teaser pic.twitter.com/OevTTaTGgu — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) September 27, 2023

They also said that Salman Khan’s upcoming film will take the legacy of Tiger series films forward while adding they have high hopes. “The best part about Tiger 3 teaser is that it holds the essence of the first two parts, in its cinematography, montage style & action shots. Tiger 3 will take the legacy to the NEXT LEVEL, hopes are high! WORTH THE WAIT (sic),” a user wrote.

Movie reviewer Nishit Shaw said that the teaser’s biggest plus point is the background music, which elevates Salman Khan’s screen presence. “Blockbuster glimpse. There is something about the Tiger BGM. Completely enhances Salman’s screen presence. Giant opening on cards (sic),” Shaw said.

While Salman Khan fans were elated to see their favourite actor in a commercially viable project, moviegoers were not impressed with the yellow colour grading on the teaser and sub-par VFX design.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to hit theatres worldwide on Diwali this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is the third instalment in the Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) iconic Tiger franchise and will likely take on from where Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan left. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya respectively.

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Gavie Chahal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vishal Jethwa in supporting roles. It is also likely to comprise events from Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which features Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).

