‘Jawan’ box office collection day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film to cross Rs 575 crore in India today

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan is estimated to have crossed Rs 575 crore at the India box office in terms of net collections. The film made a total of Rs 389.88 crore in its first week and minted further Rs 136.10 crore in its second week. Jawan went onto collect Rs 7.60 crore on its third Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 14.95 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 5.40 crore on its third Monday, around Rs 5.14 crore on its third Tuesday, and will likely earn around Rs 5.20 crore on its third Wednesday.

With this, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film is estimated to collect Rs 576.52 crore in India as of Wednesday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall 13.21 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday. Theatres across Chennai (25.50 per cent), Lucknow (15.75 per cent), Mumbai (15.50 per cent), Hyderabad (14.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (14 per cent), Bengaluru (13.75 per cent), Kolkata (13.50 per cent), Jaipur (12.50 per cent), and Chandigarh (11.25 per cent) contributed to the film’s occupancy across Hindi shows on Tuesday.

The film saw an overall 20.16 per cent occupancy in its Tamil shows whereas its Telugu shows saw an overall 15.95 per cent occupancy on the same day. Pondicherry (43.50 per cent), Salem (30.67 per cent), Chennai (23.25 per cent), Dindigul (22 per cent), and Trichy (20.75 per cent) are among the key contributors to the film’s occupancy across its Tamil shows. Karimnagar (33.25 per cent), Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (21 per cent), Warangal (18.25 per cent), Hyderabad (17.75 per cent), Bengaluru (15.75 per cent), and Kakinada (15.50 per cent) were among the top regions that contributed to Jawan’s Telugu occupancy.

At the global box office, Jawan has become the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark within 19 days of its release whereas the superstar’s previous film Pathaan took 27 days to achieve the same. Jawan has also become the first Bollywood movie to gross $1 million in Bangladesh. It is also the highest grossing Indian movie in Gulf, Australia and Singapore markets as of Tuesday.

Directed by Atlee, the film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and Aaliyah Qureshi in significant roles. Jawan also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances. The film was released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: 'Jawan' officially earns over Rs 1,000 cr at global box office; SRK-starrer 2nd movie ever to mint over Rs 200 cr at PVR Inox

Also Read: 'Jawan' box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 560 crore in India