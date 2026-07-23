Jana Nayagan box office prediction day 1: Advance bookings point to a ₹100 crore start for Vijay's final outing

Tamil superstar Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is set to release in theatres today. Directed by H Vinoth, the action thriller arrives on the big screen just months after Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's victory in the state assembly elections.

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The film's release comes after a prolonged certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Opening collection estimates

According to trade estimates cited by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan could earn between ₹80 crore and ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day.

The film has already collected ₹15.09 crore in India through advance bookings and around ₹30 crore globally, including block bookings. However, with only a day left before release, the final opening-day numbers will largely depend on spot bookings and audience response.

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Earlier this year, the film was reportedly leaked online. Industry trackers claimed that more than 1.20 crore people had watched the leaked version. Despite this, excitement around the theatrical release remains strong.

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The film will release on around 2,500 screens across India. While some regions will begin screenings as early as 6 am, theatres in Tamil Nadu will start shows from 9 am, in line with the state's usual practice.

Advance booking details

Of the ₹15.09 crore earned in India through advance bookings, the Tamil version accounts for the largest share. It has collected ₹10.22 crore by selling 4.17 lakh tickets across 5,091 shows, according to a report by Indian Express.

The Telugu-dubbed version, Jana Nayakudu, has earned around ₹12 lakh so far.

The Hindi version, titled Jana Neta, has seen comparatively lower demand. It has sold around 7,200 tickets for the opening day, including 5,100 tickets in PVR, 1,600 in INOX and 500 in Cinepolis.

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Ticket prices vary significantly across regions. In Tamil Nadu, prices are capped between ₹54 and ₹190. In contrast, premium recliner seats in some Bengaluru multiplexes are priced as high as ₹2,500.

The film has sold more than 5.01 lakh tickets on BookMyShow.

Strong overseas response

The film is also performing well in overseas advance bookings, especially in North America.

Advance sales in the region have reached $350,000 (approximately ₹2.93 crore), with the United States contributing $229,621 (around ₹1.92 crore).

However, booking momentum is slower than it was when the film was originally scheduled to release on January 9.

Revised version for theatrical release

The head of KVN Productions has said that the version releasing in theatres is significantly different from the one submitted to the CBFC last year.

According to the producer, the seven-month delay allowed the team to add new footage, include fresh songs and make several other changes.

The film's title card now describes Vijay as "the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu". References linked to his political party have also been included in the final version.

The CBFC had directed the makers to make nearly 20 seconds of cuts, replace around 10 seconds of footage and mute certain religious references.

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Widely viewed as Vijay's farewell film before he focuses entirely on politics, Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain in key roles.