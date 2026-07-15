It's official! Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to hit theatres on July 23

Thalapathy Vijay fans assemble! The actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has finally gotten a release date. According to KVN Productions, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on July 23, a day earlier than the July 24 window that was previously communicated to distributors.

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Jana Nayagan has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Suprith Mohan, business head and producer at KVN Productions, told The Indian Express.

The team has also informed overseas distributors to lock screens for the revised date. Pre-bookings of the film have already opened in Australia and Europe to strong numbers.

The film's release was stalled for months due to certification issues with the CBFC. Jana Nayagan was originally slated to hit the theatres on January 9, coinciding with Pongal and months ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

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To ensure a timely release, the makers submitted the film to the CBFC in December 2025. After watching the film, a 5-member examining committee recommended a U/A 16+ certificate provided certain cuts were implemented.

Once the makers implemented the suggested cuts, the film was resubmitted to the board. Just days before its release date, the CBFC told the producers that the chairperson decided to refer Vijay's latest film to the revising committee, bringing the certification process to a halt.

The filmmakers immediately approached the Madras High Court but failed to secure immediate relief, prompting them to postpone the release immediately. Amid the certification row, the film was leaked online in April.

The legal battle kept the film in limbo for months. While a single judge directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate at the earliest, a division bench led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava later set aside the order and remanded the matter to the single judge for fresh consideration.

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As the litigation dragged on, the makers eventually withdrew their writ petition against the CBFC. The certification dispute became one of the most closely watched censor board cases in recent Tamil cinema before ending with the film receiving an 'A' certificate.

As per early reports, only a few scenes surfaced on social media. Later, it was revealed that the entire film was pirated and circulated across multiple social media platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and several other websites.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in significant roles.