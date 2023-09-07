'Jawan' leaked online: Shah Rukh Khan's film faces piracy scourge hours after its grand release

'Jawan' released: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie 'Jawan', which was released on September 7, has fallen prey to piracy and has been leaked on several websites. According to various news reports, the pirated version of the film was available in various formats, including high-definition quality, for free streaming and downloading on several unauthorised websites, such as Tamil Rockers, Telegram, Movierulz and Filmyzilla.

Last month, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 also faced similar fate.

While the film's leak on Day 1 is likely to impact its box office performance, it is not expected to hinder much with the expected box office earnings. As per the Copyright Act of 1957, piracy is a criminal offense and is punishable under law.

After the blockbuster Pathaan, Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second film in 2023. The movie has been termed as 'the' film of the year.

The Atlee directorial features a gamut of stars apart from Shah Rukh Khan including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Leher Khan, Riddhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone in major roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film.

Jawan already surpassed the first day record of Pathaan as it has sold more than 14 lakh tickets. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Jawan may earn Rs 75 crore in India on its opening day on Thursday.

Sacnilk.com said: "Jawan is expected to take the biggest opening in terms of Hindi net as per advance and it will also take the biggest opening in south states for Bollywood which stars a Hindi actor as the main lead."

The predicted earnings are as follows:

Hindi: 65 Cr Net / 77 Cr Gross

Tamil: 4.00 Cr Net / 4.75 Cr Gross

Telugu: 4.00 Cr Net / 4.75 Cr Gross

All India: 73.00 Cr Net / 84.50 Cr Gross"

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the first day collections of Jawan till 12 noon.

He tweeted: “#Jawan *Day 1* at national chains… Nett BOC… Update: 12 noon #PVRInox: 15.60 cr #Cinepolis: 3.75 cr Total: ₹ 19.35 cr. Day 1 total… #Pathaan: 27.02 cr. #KGF2 #Hindi: 22.15 cr #War: 19.67 cr.”

Earlier, Adarsh gave a 4.5 star rating to Jawan. He tweeted, “A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK’s filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both. #JawanReview.”

He further wrote, "#Jawan is loaded with aces… Razor-sharp screenplay, attention-grabbing episodes, splendid action pieces, larger-than-life frames, peppy soundtrack, also the pace and energy never dips… However, it’s the clash of the gladiators - #SRK and #VijaySethupathi - that’s the driving force of #Jawan. #Jawan is is bolstered by towering performances from the proficient cast… Right from #VijaySethupathi to #Nayanthara, #DeepikaPadukone and #SanjayDutt, each actor shines in this well-constructed script. Having said that, #Jawan rightfully belongs to #SRK. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to foretell that 2023 belongs to #SRK… Now let’s hear the ROAR at the #BO."

At midnight, Adarsh shared an update on tickets sold for Thursday across national chains and revealed that the number stood at 5,57,000 as of 11:59 pm on Wednesday. "#Pathaan was 556,000 at 11.59 pm," he said.

According to ticket aggregator BookMyShow, a total of 7.5 lakh tickets have been sold in India for 'Jawan'.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a film trade analyst, in his review said: "Shah Rukh Khan delivers a performance that is nothing short of remarkable. Atlee's story offers an intriguing premise, well-executed plot and a captivating narrative. It successfully captures your attention and keeps you invested in the unfolding events. Vijay Sethupathi as villain is powerful."

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a performance that is nothing short of remarkable. Atlee's story offers an intriguing premise, well-executed plot and a captivating narrative. It successfully captures your attention and keeps you invested… pic.twitter.com/2ZcieJKHK6 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 7, 2023

