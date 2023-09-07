scorecardresearch
'Jawan' releases today: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance, burst firecrackers to celebrate; watch videos

'Jawan' releases today: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance, burst firecrackers to celebrate; watch videos

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hits the theatres today: The action-packed Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone.

Jawan releases today: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate
SUMMARY
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hits the theatres today 
  • Fans flocked to the theatres and danced, burst firecrackers, and called out SRK's name
  • SRK's Jawan is expected to overtake Pathaan's opening day collections

Jawan release updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans are rushing to the theatres to celebrate the release of the superstar’s latest movie Jawan. Visuals from across cities show fans dancing, bursting fireworks, and crowds calling out the actor’s name. 

For instance, outside the famous Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai, a massive crowd showed up for the early morning show at 6 am. Fans also did a flash mob to celebrate the release, and visuals also show the audience dancing inside theatres. 

Videos of fans celebrating the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan have been making the rounds on social media.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has been pitted against his previous release, Pathaan, which also proved to be a blockbuster hit with an worldwide collection of over Rs 1,000 crore. The film saw a grand opening and amassed Rs 57 crore in the box office on Day 1.

Jawan’s opening day collection is expected to surpass Pathaan’s, and is estimated to be around Rs 75 crore. 

PVR-INOX Executive Director Sanjeev Bijli said that they had sold 25 per cent of the tickets for Thursday across all its screens. "Out of the 10 lakh capacity on opening day, we've sold about 25 per cent of the tickets, which is like 2.5 lakh tickets sold for Thursday across PVR INOX (screens). It is a very big number and early estimates suggest that it can be bigger than 'Pathaan'," he said. 

The action-packed Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone. Jawan has been directed by Atlee, and produced by Gauri Khan. It has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Also read: 'Jawan' box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer eyes overtaking Pathaan on Day 1 with Rs 75 cr collection

Also read: 'Jawan' box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan's film to make Rs 75 crore on day 1, says film trade analyst  

Also read: ‘Jawan’ box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to make Rs 75 crore on day 1, says film trade analyst  

Published on: Sep 07, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
