'Jawan' Twitter review: Netizens laud Shah Rukh Khan's actioner, call it 'movie of the year'

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan released worldwide today (September 7) amid much excitement. Since its release today, Jawan is trending across social media platforms and the initial reviews suggest that it has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

The Atlee-directorial is described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". So far, the film has received positive reviews from audiences and film critics.

As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is a mega blockbuster and a hardcore entertainer that is bound to conquer the hearts of everyone. "#Jawan is loaded with aces… Razor-sharp screenplay, attention-grabbing episodes, splendid action pieces, larger-than-life frames, peppy soundtrack, also the pace and energy never dips… However, it’s the clash of the gladiators - #SRK and #VijaySethupathi - that’s the driving force of #Jawan," he said.

Film critic Sumit Kadel, terming Jawan as a gigantic blockbuster, wrote, "#Atlee has written a terrific MASS APPEALING script which is rooted, emotional & inspiring.. In my opinion its his best Directorial till date that would cater to every segment of the audience. He executed high points of the story with excellence, elevation scenes would meet with ELECTRICFYING Response [#SRK Entry, metro sequence, Chase sequence, Interval & Climax] are Major Highlights that evokes GOOSEBUMPS especially the Interval Block which as per me is the GREATEST EVER."

#JawanReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟( 4.5 )



GIGANTIC BLOCKBUSTER #Jawan delivers ENTERTAINMENT IN WHOLESALE QUANTITY WITH A POWERFUL & PERTINENT MESSAGE. #Atlee has written a terrific MASS APPEALING script which is rooted, emotional & inspiring.. In my opinion its his best Directorial… pic.twitter.com/WN58IK9RAo — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 7, 2023

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Epic doesn’t even begin to describe #Jawan! A must-watch blockbuster that showcases the brilliance of SRK."

"#JawanReview : Movie of the Year! This is what happens when the brilliance of South meets the stardom of North. Atlee and SRK have managed to pull off one of the best action movies this country has produced," a user stated.

#JawanReview : Movie of the Year!



This is what happens when the brilliance of South meets the stardom of North. Atlee and SRK have managed to pull off one of the best action movies this country has produced.



Right wingers should go underground for a few days, they wont be… pic.twitter.com/dIPnmgCf3u — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 7, 2023

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Epic doesn’t even begin to describe #Jawan! A must-watch blockbuster that showcases the brilliance of SRK.



#JawanInCinemas #JawanReview — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) September 7, 2023

#Jawan First show just ended . This is the best of SRK. The salt and pepper look of SRK and his belt treatment is just 🥵. They selected a great topic just before the elections.



Great family watch. Your kids will enjoy it the most. Don’t miss the houseful shows if you want to… pic.twitter.com/kj6T45mT8c — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview: The Best Movie This Year! ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Imagine when the creativity of the South combines with the superstar status of the North. Well, Atlee and SRK did just that, and they've given us one of the most amazing action movies ever made in our country.🔥🔥🔥#SRK… pic.twitter.com/tyrtj2Eb5k — Ayush Singh (@Ayush_Singh8) September 7, 2023

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Jawan: MASS MASS MASS. 🔥🔥

Riding high on elevation, #Atlee emerges as a master-storyteller. #ShahRukhKhan is the backbone, #Nayanthara is brilliant, #VijaySethupathi as usual fun to watch. Technical brilliance right from Colours to Sound Design. #JawanReview… pic.twitter.com/5n8ocXz0tY — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview



With #Jawan Shahrukh khan will become the First and probably the only Mega Star to give two, 1000 crore movies that too in a span of 7 months.



Mass Music

Class Acting

Amazing dialogues

Breathtaking scenes#Jawan will be celebrated as Festival in coming days🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F5cbFLHmB2 — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) September 7, 2023

#Jawan: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



Jawan - Toofan



||#JawanReview||



Shah Rukh Khan delivers a performance that is nothing short of remarkable. Atlee's story offers an intriguing premise, well-executed plot and a captivating narrative. It successfully captures your attention and keeps you invested… pic.twitter.com/2ZcieJKHK6 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview - 4*/5 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



“All time Mass Mega Blockbuster Film”



Shahrukh Khan hits a Double century again after Pathaan, this time in a much massy avatar, undoubtedly among SRK top 5 massy films ever…



Shahrukh message to world is loud and clear he is the BAADSHAAH…..… pic.twitter.com/hgXh5lHClN — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 7, 2023

"Jawan" is expected to break the opening day figures of Shah Rukh's last film "Pathaan" with experts pegging day one earnings at Rs 65-70 crore.

Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also round out the cast of "Jawan".

On Thursday, the film opened to houseful shows at 6 am. Fans also burst crackers, danced inside theatres and did puja at SRK's posters.

Also Read: 'Jawan' releases today: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance, burst firecrackers to celebrate; watch videos

Also Read: Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer eyes overtaking Pathaan on Day 1 with Rs 75 cr collection