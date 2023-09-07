'Jawan' on OTT: Netflix likely to stream Shah Rukh Khan-starrer after its theatrical run

‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee and featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, was released in theatres on September 7 amid much hype and anticipation. On Thursday, Jawan opened to houseful theatres and fans going berserk at the cinemas. Estimates by analysts suggest that Jawan might be the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, setting new records in the industry.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk's early report, the action-thriller is anticipated to amass a staggering Rs 75 crore on its opening day across all language versions in India. It might cross Rs 100 crore on the opening day if it earns a decent amount from the vernacular audience. The previous best opening was taken by Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', which earned Rs 55 crore on its opening day on January 25. The recent superhit Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, made Rs 40 crore on day one of its release.

According to a report in India Today, Jawan is likely to be streamed on Netflix after the movie runs at the cinemas for a couple of months. There is no official annoucement yet on this though

As per reports, Jawan’s satellite rights have been sold for Rs 250 crore, which includes its digital rights, satellite and music rights.

‘Pathaan’ was released on digital platforms 56 days after its theatrical release.

Jawan on Day 1

Jawan has released at around 5,500 screens in India, and 4,500 screens in the international markets. According to film trade expert Taran Adarsh, Jawan sold over a whopping 14 lakh tickets, surpassing even the record set by Shah Rukh Khan's previous release Pathaan.

The three major multiplex chains in the country – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – had reported they sold 2.35 million advance tickets within the first three days of the bookings being opened.

As of the noon update on Day 1, the nett box office collections for Jawan at major national cinema chains stand at:

PVR Inox: Rs 15.60 crore

Cinepolis: Rs 3.75 crore

The morning shows for the Hindi version registered 46 per cent occupancy, which is only expected to grow over the course of the day. Morning show occupancy on opening day was 43 per cent, while the NCR region registered occupancy of 42 per cent. Kolkata saw the best morning occupancy in the nation, with 66 per cent, while Hyderabad had 62 per cent occupancy.

Sacnilk said that Jawan is expected to mint Rs 65 crore in the Hindi region, plus around Rs 4.5 crore each in the Tamil and Telugu versions. The total collection on Day 1 is expected to be around Rs 86 crore.

Sacnilk.com said: "Jawan is expected to take the biggest opening in terms of Hindi net as per advance and it will also take the biggest opening in south states for Bollywood which stars a Hindi actor as the main lead."

The predicted earnings are as follows:

Hindi: 65 Cr Net / 77 Cr Gross

Tamil: 4.00 Cr Net / 4.75 Cr Gross

Telugu: 4.00 Cr Net / 4.75 Cr Gross

All India: 73.00 Cr Net / 84.50 Cr Gross"

Sacnilk further added that the movie is expected to make an additional Rs 50 crore from overseas territories on day one, which should take its opening day gross earnings to cross the Rs 130-crore mark.

This will make Jawan, one of the biggest opening ever for a Bollywood movie, and the fourth-biggest for an Indian release, behind RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

The Atlee directorial features a gamut of stars apart from Shah Rukh Khan like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Leher Khan, Riddhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone in major roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.

Also read: Blockbuster loading! 25 lakh tickets sold for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' so far, says BookMyShow

Also read: PVR Inox shares: Can Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' give stock a lift?