Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' hits theatres today: All about box office prediction, advance booking, story, cast and more

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer epic dystopian sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD has hit theatres worldwide today. The film, which focuses on the events from the Mahabharata to the Kali Yug, is packed with adrenaline-rushing action scenes and a gripping narrative.

Here's what you need to know about the film's advance booking, box office prediction, story and cast before booking the tickets:

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking update

The film has recorded a stupendous advance booking across India as of 6 am on Thursday. The film sold around 2 million tickets for day 1 worth around Rs 55.11 crore till Thursday morning across India excluding block seats, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Including block seats, the film sold tickets worth around Rs 61.8 crore. States that logged the highest number of ticket sales include Telangana (Rs 21.8 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 17.83 crore), Karnataka (Rs 7.59 crore), and Tamil Nadu (Rs 3.55 crore).

States that logged decent ticket sales for Kalki 2898 AD in its advance booking include Maharashtra (Rs 2.16 crore), Delhi (Rs 1.55 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1.06 crore), Kerala (Rs 1.04 crore) and Gujarat (Rs 95.88 lakh).

Kalki 2898 AD day 1 box office prediction

In India, the Nag Ashwin-directorial is likely to make an opening in the range of Rs 90-100 crore. Of this, the film's Hindi version may rake in around Rs 20-25 crore, as per media reports.

Globally, the film is expected to open in the range of Rs 200 crore gross. In North America, the film is looking to surpass the total premiere gross of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The overall pre-sales of Kalki for the first weekend have already crossed $4.15 million in North America.

Kalki 2898 AD story, cast

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The film starts with Mahabharata and ends in Kali Yug, according to Nag Ashwin. It focuses on the arrival of Kalki, the 10th and final avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Malvika Nair, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. It also has cameo appearances from Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and SS Rajamouli.