'Kantara: Chapter 1' X reviews: 'Another National Award loading,' say netizens on Rishab Shetty's performance

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 roared into theatres on October 2, coinciding with the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Riding high on anticipation, the period mythological action drama spans 168 minutes and is poised to deliver a grand box-office spectacle.

Soon after the film hit the theatres, netizens were quick to share their takes. Moviegoers were in awe of Rishab Shetty's performance and Ajaneesh Loknath's music in the film. Others also said that Shetty was able to wear the hats of the director and the lead actor successfully.

"Another National Award Loading... Rishabh Shetty does it again.. Lots of goosebump moments in the whole film," a user commented.

A second user wrote: "Take a Bow #RishabhShetty! One can Either aim to be a Yash or a Neel, but this Guy Managed to be Yash and Neel both for #KantaraChapter1 at the same time! Envisioned a Challengingly Top Quality Film and Led it from the Front with his Admirable Performance!"

"Kantara Chapter 1 REVIEW: Just one word WHOAAAA, Rishab Shetty delivers again. GOOSEBUMPS all over," a third user said.

A fourth moviegoer wrote: "Just watched #KantaraChapter1. Rating: 4.5/5. What a mind-blowing prequel! Rishab Shetty once again proves why he is a master storyteller. The visuals, the divine aura, the raw emotions & the epic climax – goosebumps guaranteed. If Kantara (2022) was magic, this is pure cinema from the soul of India. This film will shake the box office for sure!"

"#Kantara WINNER. A solid prequel to Kantara with enough theatrical moments, powerful performances, and a super climax like Part 1 — maybe even better. Strong performance from @shetty_rishab, and a good role for @rukminitweets as well. Top-notch production quality — VFX, cinematography, and music are excellent. There are some flaws in between, but overall, it’s worth the money. Go for it. A proud padam for the Kannada industry," another moviegoer said.

Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka. The film weaves regional folklore, spirituality, and action, centering on the Bhuta Kola ritual and the timeless bond between man, nature, and the divine. Rishab Shetty plays a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers.

The film releases in multiple formats—IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ—and features a strong ensemble cast including Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth M G, Shaneel Gautham, Naveen Bondel, and Gulshan Devaiah.