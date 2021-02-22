scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy; celebs extend best wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sail Ali Khan baby boy: Celebrities like Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and many others congratulated the couple

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child Taimur on December 20, 2016 Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child Taimur on December 20, 2016

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. Saif Ali Khan issued a statement a few hours after the birth of their baby son. The statement read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Celebrities like Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and many others congratulated the couple.

Kareena Kapoor's sister and actress Karishma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an old picture and wrote, "That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again!! And I'm a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove"


Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor shared photos of a family get together and congratulated the couple on the new addition in their respective Instagram stories.

Neetu Kapoor Instagram story
Click here to Enlarge

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram story
Click here to Enlarge

Alia Bhatt, who is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor, shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur and wrote, "Congratulations bebo and said and my little Timtim.. can't wait to meet your baby brother."

Alia Bhatt Instagram story
Click here to Enlarge

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child Taimur on December 20, 2016. Saif Ali Khan married the actress in October 2012 after a 5-year long courtship. Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh with whom he has daughter actor Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).

Also read: It's a boy! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan become parents again; this is how Twitter reacted

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos