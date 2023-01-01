Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' to stream on Prime Video; check details here

Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot', which was released in theatres on November 4 last year, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The horror comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. The film is now all set to make its OTT debut. Viewers can stream Phone Bhoot on Amazon Prime Video from January 2 onwards.

In a spooky tweet, the OTT platform Prime Video announced, "look who’s here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year."

look who’s here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year 👻#PhoneBhootOnPrime, Jan 2 pic.twitter.com/nJsA1HCvnT — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 1, 2023

Katrina Kaif plays the role of a ghost with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghostbusters. 'Phone Bhoot' showcases the story of a ghost (Katrina Kaif) who reaches out to two ghostbusters, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, for a business idea.

The film written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

While Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan.

Ishaan Khattar will next star in the war drama Pippa.



Also read: 'Animal' first look released: Ranbir Kapoor appears in a bloodied shirt holding an axe

Also read: 'Phone Bhoot' trailer: Katrina Kaif plays a fun ghost in the horror-comedy