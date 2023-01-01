'Animal' first look released: Ranbir Kapoor appears in a bloodied shirt holding an axe

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor‘s next movie - 'Animal' - has been released. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for his 2019 Bollywood directorial debut 'Kabir Singh', has directed Animal.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the crime drama will also star Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. Animal has been shot in Himachal Pradesh.

Vanga wished his Twitter followers Happy New Year and shared the first look of Ranbir Kapoor's next project. "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE," he wrote.

In the poster, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette. The movie produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures will release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 11, 2023.

In a tweet, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor said: "#RanbirKapoor releasing the #Animal within, soon! This is such a killer poster love it!"

Rashmika Mandanna also shared the poster and wrote, “Animal first look is here. So, so excited for you all to see this look.” Sandeep Vanga posted the photo and wrote, “Presenting you the first look of Animal. Happy New Year, people.”

Ranbir Kapoor made his comeback to movies after four years with Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in 2022.

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva was among the most searched Indian movie on Google.

According to critics, the movie, which was made in eight years, had excellent VFX. As per Ayan Mukerji, the movie crossed Rs 360 crore in 10 days.

Brahmastra revolves around Shiva, who discovers that he is part of a grand scheme of things involving astras, Brahmansh, or the group of people who wield these astras and the most powerful astra, known as Brahmastra. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.



Also read: ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’, other OTT, theatrical releases this week

Also read: Most searched movies on Google in 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder tops the list