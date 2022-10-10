'Phone Bhoot' trailer: Katrina Kaif plays a fun ghost in the horror-comedy

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif will next be seen as a ghost in her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The 2:50 minute trailer of the horror-comedy released today. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror comedy explores the fun side of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. Phone Bhoot is scheduled to release in theatres on November 4.

Calling the trailer, a spoof comedy, fans are waiting for the movie to hit theatres. Sharing their reactions, fans took to social media. Kajal Kaur Khatri said that when trailer itself is packed with such fun can’t imagine how hilarious the film is going to be. "A movie worth watching in a theatre a complete entertainer."

When trailer itself is packed with fun can’t imagine how hilarious the film is going to be a movie worth watching in a theatre a complete entertainer #PhoneBhoot #PhoneBhootTrailer #KatrinaKaif #SiddhantChaturvedi #IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/M6w8aCvqs9 — KAJAL KAUR KHATRI (@KhatriKaur) October 10, 2022

Another user named, Shiv Dutta said that the trailer looks stunning looks, a beautiful screen presence like never seen before. "Queen #KatrinaKaif is back with a bang... I'm just can't wait to see her on #PhoneBhoot."

Stunning looks, beautiful screen presence, never seen before avatar



Queen #KatrinaKaif is back with

a bang... I'm just can't

wait to see her on #PhoneBhoot



PHONEBHOOT TRAILER OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/fWAs2Z1bM7 — SHIV DUTTA 🌠 (@imshiva17) October 10, 2022

"Katrina in comedy set up a different level," said a fan after watching the trailer. "I'm very excited to see her and the boys, it's going to be a laugh riot for sure. All the best to the team! #KatrinaKaif #PhoneBhoot #PhoneBhootTrailer"

Katrina in comedy set up a different level. After watching the trailer, I'm very excited to see her and the boys, its going to be a laugh riot for sure. All the best to the team! ❤️🫰🏻☎️👻 #KatrinaKaif #PhoneBhoot #PhoneBhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/Cl4obwdcja — 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) October 10, 2022

Towards the end of the trailer Katrina can be seen explaining a ghost, played by Sheeba Chaddha how to say ‘moksh’. When Sheeba fails to spell it correctly Katrina with a straight face says, “Tumhari Hindi weak hai?”. Fans loved the ending trailer scene and have called it as 'gold'.

Phone Bhoot is 2022's second horror comedy after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which released on May 20. The list of horror-comedies that have performed well on the box office includes Roohi, Stree and Bhoot Police.

