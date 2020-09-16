KBC Season 12: Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures with contestant on Hot Seat

T 3660 -

Earlier this week, Big B had given a glimpse of an ongoing KBC shoot. In this photo, he was surrounded by crew members and makeup artists in PPE kits before the director called the shot. Big B captioned this post as, "...be safe, .. be in precaution, ...work continues as must it should".

Shootings for several TV shows and films restarted after the central Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in late August. As per these guidelines, everyone on the sets needs to wear masks apart from actors facing the camera. Besides this, thermal screening at entry points shall be compulsory and social distancing of six feet must be maintained. Asymptomatic people shall not be allowed on the shooting premises.

