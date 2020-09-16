KBC Season 12: Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures with contestant on Hot Seat

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a comeback on Sony TV with the new season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor shared some pictures with a contestant from the set on his Twitter account.
KBC, like the other reality shows, is being shot without a live audience due to coronavirus.
T 3660 -
,
,
kbc ,
Sony
,
,
Earlier this week, Big B had given a glimpse of an ongoing KBC shoot. In this photo, he was surrounded by crew members and makeup artists in PPE kits before the director called the shot. Big B captioned this post as, "...be safe, .. be in precaution, ...work continues as must it should".
Shootings for several TV shows and films restarted after the central Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in late August. As per these guidelines, everyone on the sets needs to wear masks apart from actors facing the camera. Besides this, thermal screening at entry points shall be compulsory and social distancing of six feet must be maintained. Asymptomatic people shall not be allowed on the shooting premises.
Also read: COVID-19 crisis: Amitabh Bachchan starts filming for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
Also read: Govt allows film, TV shoots amid coronavirus pandemic; issues safety norms
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today