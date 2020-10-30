KBC Season 12: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question Chhavi Kumar could not?

Kaun Banega Crorepati's Thursday episode began with the rollover contestant Chhavi Kumar taking the hot seat. Chhavi, an English teacher from Ghaziabad, is the first-ever contestant in the latest KBC season to attempt a Rs 1 crore question.

The question for Rs 1 crore was: After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 named? The options were: Rhea, Nemesis, Aphrodite and Artemis.

After deliberating for quite some while, Chhavi decided to quit the game after winning an amount of Rs 50, 00, 000. This turned out to be a smart choice as her guess which was option A: Rhea turned out to be the wrong answer. The correct answer to this question is Artemis.

Chhavi Kumar is the wife of an Indian Air Force officer. Her husband is an Air Traffic Control (ATC) officer in the IAF. During her interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Chhavi highlighted the challenges that army families face when the husband or the son gets transferred from one posting to another. She also revealed that their family has shifted to 8 cities in 17 years.

They currently stay in Delhi. She further mentioned that since she knows all about the norms and traditions of the IAF, she informally counsels and guides newly wedded wives of the IAF family about the Army culture.

After Chhavi left the show with Rs 50 lakh in her kitty, Maulik Vyas took on the hot seat and won till Rs 1,60,000.

Also read: PM Modi to leave for 2-day visit to Gujarat today; to visit Statue of Unity, inaugurate seaplane service