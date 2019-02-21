Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's film lauded by Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh

The much-awaited trailer of Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, is out. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Apurva Mehta and Sunir Kheterpal. While announcing the launch of the trailer, Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter, "21 Sikhs vs 10,000 invaders - witness the bravest battle ever fought. #KesariTrailer out at 11 am TODAY! @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_ #Kesari".

The film essays the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the greatest battles in history which took place on September 12, 1897. It stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of 21 Sikh soldiers who belonged to a regiment of the British Indian Army. The movie tells the story of these men fighting the Battle of Saragarhi, in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Arjun Kapoor posted on Twitter, "What a trailer !!! Emotionally uplifting, rooted in Indian culture, full on action mode for @akshaykumar sir after a while... can't wait for this holi to be #kesari al the best @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @amarbutala @SunirKheterpal & the leader of the team #anuragsingh !!!"

Baazaar director Gauravv K Chawla tweeted, "This is IMMENSE!!!! WHOAAA! #Kesari how bloody powerful is the trailer! Top top class.. @akshaykumar @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #AnuragSingh"

Diljit Dosanjh shared on Twitter, "#Kesari Words Hai Ni Tareef Lai Sachi Salute Besabri Naal Intzaar. Bachpan Se Fan Hain @akshaykumar Sir Congrats @karanjohar Sir. Ustad Ji @SinghAnurag79. @DharmaMovies"

The official description of the film reads, "Kesari is an unbelievable true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1891. Touted as one of the bravest battle ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs countered 10,000 invaders. These saffron clad warriors fought valiantly against all odds and changed the meaning of bravery. This Holi, celebrate the spirit of bravery and sacrifice with Kesari."

"It is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it," Akshay Kumar had told PTI while talking about the film. Kesari is hitting the screens on March 21, 2019.

