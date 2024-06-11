'TVF always rocks,' say netizens on Jeetu Bhaiya-led 'Kota Factory' season 3's trailer

Netflix and TVF dropped the trailer of season 3 of the much-awaited Kota Factory. The trailer starts with Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) speaking about the preparation of NEET exams and what students go through at a podcast.

"I believe we should celebrate not only sutuccessful selections but also successful preparations," Jeetu Bhaiya can be heard saying. "Jeet ki taiyaari nahi, taiyaari hi jeet hai (It's not preparation for victory. Preparation is victory)," he added. The trailer then goes onto show the students preparing for NEET and the banter among them (and some tensions).

Amid the chaos, a new Chemistry teacher (Tillotama Shome) enters the scene. She challenges the status quo, shedding the light on the grim reality of Kota's coaching institutes.

The trailer of the show garnered positive reactions from netizens on X (formerly Twitter). Most users called the trailer "as fab as ever" whereas others also shared their experiences of preparing for NEET.

"Kota Factory season 3 trailer looks as fab as ever! The content Indian parents and students really need to watch (sic)," a user said.

"Jeetu Bhaiya is coming. Kota Factory season 3 trailer looks soo nostalgic to me. Tbh, once you get selected for something you studied too hard for and look back, these preparations days become the best memories of our lives! Can't wait to watch this (sic)," another user said.

"Just saw Kota Factory S3 trailer. This season looks like final season and we'll come to know who gets the selection and who doesn't. All the cast members are looking really good and Jeetu Bhaiya and his motivation!! Looking forward, TVF always rocks," yet another user wrote.

"Damn feels so personal. The frustration, sometimes fear of losing, not being jealous of your friend going ahead but you failed to go ahead, coping with the syllabus, test series, mocks, and harsh reality of JEE and NEET (sic)," a user said. "If it is from TVF, content is guaranteed!!! Loved the trailer and waiting for the season," said one user.

Kota Factory season 3 will release on Netflix on June 20. The show features Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, and Alam Khan reprising their roles. New additions to the series in this season are Tillotama Shome and Rajesh Kumar.