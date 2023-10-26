'Leo' earns Rs 461 cr at box office, highest gross collection for a Tamil movie in 7 days, claim makers; Lokesh Kanagaraj says...

Producers of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' claimed on Thursday that the action-drama earned Rs 461 crore in terms of worldwide box office collection. They said this is the "highest total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema in seven days".

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj responded to this tremendous achievement on X platform, "Happy for my producers @7screenstudio & @Jagadishbliss."

SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy are the movie's producers. In terms of worldwide box office collection, Leo has surpassed the likes of Kamal Haasan's Vikram (Rs 414.43 crore), Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs 488.36 crore) and Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Rs 344.63 crore). The film is now only behind the likes of Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 604.25 crore) and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 686 crore) at the global box office.

‘Leo’ also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. ‘Leo’ marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 movie ‘Master’.

Film industry tracker Sacnilk said the movie, which released on October 19, earned Rs 480 crore in eight days in terms of worldwide box office collection. On its eighth day of release, the movie has earned Rs 12 crore gross in India. The movie has earned Rs 15.25 crore net from Hindi version, added Sacnilk.

#LEO Day 7 Other states BO - Gross :



Kerala - ₹ 2 Crs



AP/TS - ₹ 2 Crs



Karnataka - ₹ 80 Lakhs



Hindi - ₹ 1.40 Crs (Nett) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 26, 2023

#LeoFilm completes extended first week -



All India Estimates (Day 8) - 10.25 Cr Net/12 Cr Gross (+/-)



8 Days Worldwide Collection - 480 Cr +/- (UPDATED)#LeoBoxOffice | #LeoBlockbuster | #ThalapathyViiay — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) October 26, 2023

In India, the movie has so far earned over Rs 300 crore. The movie earned so much at box office despite a divided word of mouth from the movie lovers. While some hailed the movie's technical brilliance and the racy first half, some viewers said the second half could have been tighter for a more satisfying movie-watching experience.

"Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ is a top-notch action entertainer with a predictable story. Thalapathy Vijay’s performance and Anirudh Ravichander’s music elevate this film," said India Today's review of the movie.