As the controversy around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit refuses to die down, the filmmaker posted a scathing and cryptic note on social media. In his post, Vanga did not name anyone, but he appeared to slam Deepika Padukone for allegedly playing "dirty PR games" and called her out for allegedly "putting down a younger actor" after Deepika exited Spirit and Triptii Dimri replaced her.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also accused her for allegedly leaking the script of his upcoming movie. Vanga's post came after details about Spirit's story started doing the rounds on the Internet.

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (non-disclosure agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"

Furthermore, he asked Deepika to share the entire film's script, while accusing her of being jealous.

"As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha (Do this...Next time tell the whole story...because I don't care at all). #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath (saying) very much-Khundak mein billi khamba noche (this roughly translates to-- a jealous person tends to vent their feeling by quarrelling)," he added.

Spirit story leaked

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Spirit's story has all the ingredients of a "quintessential Telugu entertainer, that has all the hero moments". The report further stated: "The filmmaker is bringing a twist to the genre by spinning in an 'A-Rated Action' twist. Apart from the big-scale violent action scenes, Spirit will have some bold sequences too."

Spirit controversy updates

Deepika Padukone has been removed from the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, 'Spirit', following disagreements over remuneration and alleged unprofessional behaviour. Initially set to star alongside Prabhas, Padukone's request for an eight-hour workday, equating to six hours of shooting, led to disputes. She reportedly demanded a ₹20 crore salary and a share of the film’s profits.

Triptii has been announced as the new female lead. Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, she said, "Still sinking in. I'm so grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you, @sandeepreddy.vanga. I'm honoured to be a part of your vision." The film is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.