Marco, Dhoom Dhaam, Kadhalikka Neramillai: OTT releases this week, where to watch

Riding high on its successful run in the theatres in December, Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco is among the OTT releases this week. The movie is the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film ever.

Apart from Marco, Yami Gautam-starrer Dhoom Dhaam, Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's Tamil movie Kadhalikka Neramillai and science-fiction thriller Subservience are the other major OTT releases this week. Here's a list of all the OTT movie releases and where to watch them over the weekend:

Marco

Sony LIV

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the movie is the story of gangster Marco (played by Unni Mukundan) and the powerful Adat family, who dominate Kerala's gold mafia. It also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Jagadish, and Siddique, among others.

Dhoom Dhaam

Netflix

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer action romantic comedy-drama follows the trail of a mismatched couple, who get into an arranged marriage. A case of mistaken identity forces this newly married couple to go on the run on their wedding night and search for the mysterious "Charlie".

Subservience

Lionsgate Play

Subservience is a 2024 American science fiction thriller film directed by SK Dale. Megan Fox stars as Alice, a lifelike AI assistant, who has the ability to take care of any family and home. Alice is purchased by a struggling father Nick (Michele Morrone). The thriller is a high-stakes battle between man and machine.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Netflix

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film is the story of a woman architect (Nithya Menen) who chooses single motherhood through IVF. A mix-up at the fertility clinic connects her to structural engineer Sid. The film explores themes of destiny and unexpected connections.

Broken Rage

Prime Video

A 2024 Japanese action comedy film, director Takeshi Kitano presents a two-part film: a serious yakuza action and a self-parodying comedy of the same story. Kitano is also the writer and also stars in the movie. "First the story is played as a drama, then as a comedy. It’s so odd you’ll be glad it exists," The Guardian wrote in its review of the movie.

The Gorge

Apple TV+

A 2025 American science fiction horror action film, The Gorge narrates the story of two highly-trained operatives who become close after being sent to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within.

