Master Tamil movie releases in cinemas today; extraordinary response in advance booking

Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master's Tamil version has made it to the theatres today ahead of Pongal festival. The Hindi version of Master, which has been titled Vijay The Master, will hit the theatres on January 14. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, this film features actors like Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The enthusiasm of Thalapathy fans in Tamil Nadu can be reflected in the extraordinary response to advance booking. Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Master Film advance booking across Tamil Nadu is earth shattering.. Even with 50 per cent occupancy Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master is looking to break and create some box office records."

Despite glowing reviews from fans and critics, the box office collection of the Hombale Film- bankrolled film will be affected due to the coronavirus-related safety measures in movie theatres across the country. Ramesh Bala told India Today, "Now that the 100 per cent occupancy has been brought down to 50 per cent, there will be a dent in the collection. But Master's collection should not be compared to that of Bigil's or Vijay's previous films as the circumstances are different. In the US, even big films like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 failed to work well at the box office. Even with 50 per cent occupancy, Master will have a great opening."

