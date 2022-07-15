'Modern Love Hyderabad', ‘Jaadugar’, ‘Vikram’, and other top OTT releases in July  

Attention cinephiles! We're here to add to your binge-and-chill plans for the weekend. For those enthusiastic about small-town stories, Jitendra Kumar-starrer Jaadugar has dropped on Netflix and Nushratt Bharucha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari is also streaming on Zee5 starting today. Those interested in Hollywood flicks can watch Jack Black and Rita Ora-starrer Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on Netflix.

Other key releases so far include Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram on Disney+Hotstar, Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer biographical drama Major on Netflix (which is available in dubbed versions too) and Regina Cassandra-starrer Shoorveer on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaadugar (Netflix)

Jitendra Kumar’s first outing after the hit Season 2 of Panchayat, the film focuses on Meenu, a small-time magician and hopeless romantic, who must prove his worth in an inter-colony football tournament in order to marry the love of her life. The film released on Netflix today, and also features Arushi Sharma and Javed Jaffery in significant roles.

Janhit Mein Jaari (Zee5)

The film focuses on the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. She spreads awareness about the importance of contraception. The film released on Zee5 today, and features Nushratt Bharucha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, and Brijendra Kala in key roles.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

The film follows the adventures of Po, who partners with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade, to find a collection of four powerful weapons to save the world from destruction. The film stars Jack Black, Rita Ora, James Hong, Della Saba, and Chris Geere.

Resident Evil (Netflix)

The horror franchise series focuses on Jade Wesker, who vows to bring down those responsible for a viral outbreak caused by a global apocalypse, while fighting to survive amidst the infected. The series released on Netflix on July 14 and stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, and Siena Agudong in lead roles.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix)

Second half of the sixth and final season of this popular series is set in 2004, four years before Jimmy McGill meets Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. It focuses on the evolution of Jimmy into the criminal defence lawyer Saul Goodman. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian and Micheal Mando in significant roles. The series released on Netflix on July 12.

Shoorveer (Disney+Hotstar)

The series focuses on the story of the strongest soldiers from the Air Force, Navy and Army who come together to protect our country from a threat with the Hawks, a one-of-its-kind team that comprises excellent officers from all the three defence forces. The series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 15, and stars Regina Cassandra, Armaan Rahlan, Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhary in significant roles.

Major (Netflix)

The Sashi Kiran Tikka-directorial is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The film not only features Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan but has also been written by him.

Besides Sesh, it stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Revathi in significant roles. It released on Netflix on July 3.

Vikram (Disney+Hotstar)

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram/Vikram: Hitlist is an action thriller directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has been produced at a massive budget under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. It also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan, Arjun Das and Narain in significant roles. The film released on Disney+Hotstar on July 8.

Modern Love: Hyderabad (Amazon Prime Video)

The Telugu edition of the popular international anthology Modern Love premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 8. The series showcases six different stories exploring different forms of love in the backdrop of Hyderabad.

Episodes in the series include My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner featuring Revathy, Nithya Menon; Fuzzy, Purple, and Full of Thorns starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma; What Clown Wrote This Script featuring Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair; Why Did She Leave Me There starring Suhasini Manirathnam and Naresh Agasthya; That Rustle In The Bushes starring Ulka Gupta and Naresh; and Finding Your Penguin featuring Komalee Prasad.

Vaashi (Netflix)

The film covers the story of Ebin Matthew, a budding lawyer who teams up with his advocate friend Madhavi Mohan, to share a new office space to start their independent careers. Their relationship, however, gets strained when they are pitted against each other in a case. The film will releases on Netflix on July 17 and features Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Kottayam Rames and Anagha Narayanan in significant roles.

