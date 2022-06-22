Modern Love Hyderabad poster release: Amazon Prime Video announces release date

Amazon Prime Video has announced the worldwide premiere of Modern Love Hyderabad today. The Telugu edition of the popular international anthology, Modern Love, is set to premiere on July 8. It will showcase six different stories exploring different facets and forms of love set against Hyderabad's backdrop. The anthology features stories by four acclaimed filmmakers.

The episodes are 'My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner' by Nagesh Kukunoor, featuring Revathy and Nithya Menen. Nagesh has also directed the second episode – 'Fuzzy, Purple, and Full of Thorns', which stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma, and the fourth episode 'Why Did She Leave Me There', featuring Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya. The third episode, 'What Clown Wrote This Script', is directed by Uday Gurrala and features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair. Devika Bahudhanam has directed the fifth episode titled About 'That Rustle In The Bushes', which features Ulka Gupta and Naresh.

The sixth episode, 'Finding Your Penguin' is directed by Venkatesh Maha and has Komalee Prasad in the lead role.

Amazon Prime Video took to its Twitter account on Wednesday to announce the poster release.

"Bringing you 6 heartfelt stories of love all the way from Hyderabad. #ModernLoveOnPrime, July 8," the tweet read.

After more than a month of Modern Love Mumbai's premiere, Amazon Prime Video has announced the streaming date of Modern Love Hyderabad. The Hyderabad edition is also inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love. The edition has brought together four creative minds of Indian cinema - Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam.

