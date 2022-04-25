'Modern Love Mumbai' to release on Amazon Prime on May 13

Pritish Nandy Communications’ original series Modern Love Mumbai will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 13 in over 240 countries and territories. The series, set in Mumbai, will feature six short stories that cover the theme of discovering and exploring love in all shades and emotions. This series also marks the OTT debut of celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise has been inspired by the famous New York Times column and will release in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“With a wonderful cast of actors and some of the finest directors, writers and music creators, Modern Love Mumbai negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai throws up and constantly celebrates as the city of dreams. It’s our pleasure to partner with Amazon, John Carney and the New York Times in taking these stories to the world,” PNC chairman Pritish Nandy said in the communiqué.

Modern Love: Mumbai includes six anthology films by directors Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Srivastava, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Nupur Asthana, as per an official release by Pritish Nandy Communications (PMC).

These anthology films are Shonali Bose’s Raat Rani (featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dilip Prabhawalkar, and Bhupendra Jadhawat); Hansal Mehta’s Baai (featuring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, and Ranveer Brar); Alankrita Srivastava’s My Beautiful Wrinkles (featuring Ahsaas Channa, Tanvi Azmi, Sarika and Danesh Razvi); Vishal Bhardwaj’s Mumbai Dragon (featuring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Naseeruddin Shah and Wamiqa Gabbi); Dhruv Sehgal’s I Love Thane (featuring Masaba Gupta, Dolly Singh, Aadar Malik, Ritwik Bhowmik and Prateik Babbar) and Nupur Asthana’s Cutting Chai (featuring Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi).

The music of the series has been given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ram Sampat, Neel Adhikari, Gaurav Raina, Nikhil D’Souza and Jeet Gangguli.

Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit noted, “We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, our well acclaimed international franchise. It features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. We are happy that Modern Love Mumbai further solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications.”

