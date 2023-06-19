Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of ‘Adipurush’

Amid the controversy surrounding the dialogues used in Prabhas's latest release, Adipurush, Mumbai Police has provided security to the dialogue writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir, after he requested a security cover citing a threat to his life.

Police said that they are investigating the matter further.

Muntashir has been receiving a lot of backlash for the dialogue in the movie. And he earlier sought security from the Mumbai Police. Since Adipurush is under a lot of controversy, he expressed apprehension of danger to himself.

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush makers will revisit the dialogues of the film and release the film all over again. This change will soon reflect in theatres, according to an update shared by Manoj Muntashir on June 18.

Earlier, Adipurush writer said in a long note on Twitter that he wrote around 4,000 lines in the film, but the sentiments of people got hurt in 5 lines. He added the film has hundreds of lines that glorify Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. "I wrote over 4000 lines in Adipurush; certain sentiments were in 5 lines. However, in the remaining hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I didn’t receive any praise for that, I don't know why,” he said.

The writer said that he does not understand why some people were in a hurry to write ‘Sanatan-Drohi’ on his forehead and that he has also written songs such as Teri Mitti from Kesari and Desh Mere from Bhuj: The Pride of India. Muntashir further noted that Sanatan will lose if people are pitted against each other.

He further said that his countless arguments to defend himself cannot reduce the pain of the audience. The development comes days after Manoj Muntashir defended the dialogues of the film in an interaction with a news channel.

Muntashir said that a very meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and other characters. He added they kept the dialogues simple since a film has multiple characters and all of them cannot speak the same language. The writer also said grandmothers and priests used this sort of language when they narrated the Ramayana while adding he is not the first one to write this dialogue.

He noted: “Why this post? Because for me, there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided to revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you. They'll be added to the film this week.”