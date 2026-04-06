Nawaz Sharif privately watches Dhurandhar 2, praises his on-screen doppelganger

In a surprising turn, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif privately watched Dhurandhar 2, a film banned in Pakistan, and reportedly expressed admiration for a character based on him, according to a report by ABP.

As per the report Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid, who had previously shared on March 19 that he had watched the film on its release day in Lahore, revealed more details on social media. Khalid confirmed that Sharif managed to access the film through personal channels, watching it in its entirety. He further stated that the former Prime Minister was impressed by the character portrayal, which led him to express positive feedback, even tagging his daughter Maryam in the post.

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Nawaz Sharif greatly appreciated his role in Dhurandhar 2. He asked a friend to arrange a copy of the film and watched it in full.#Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge@MaryamNSharif@AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/9CROAMF6Lx — Khalid Mehmood Khalid (@kmkhalid62) April 5, 2026

The character in question, portrayed by actor Mashhoor Amrohi, was widely recognized for its striking resemblance to Sharif, sparking debates over its accuracy and authenticity.

Amrohi, reportedly, underwent extensive prosthetic work and wore a specially designed body suit to mirror Sharif’s appearance closely. Interestingly, Amrohi had initially auditioned for the role of Major Iqbal, a part eventually played by Arjun Rampal.

Despite being officially banned in Pakistan, Dhurandhar 2 has found its way into the country through unofficial means. Pirated versions of the film have circulated in local markets, continuing the trend of underground distribution for restricted films. The first installment of the Dhurandhar franchise faced a similar fate, with copies being widely available through piracy networks, reportedly selling for as little as Rs 16.

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This latest development underscores the challenges of controlling media distribution in Pakistan, where banned films continue to find an audience through unofficial channels despite censorship efforts.

Film snapshot

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a spy action thriller built around an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating deep inside hostile territory.

The story follows an Indian operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal networks and political system while pursuing those behind the 26/11 attacks and dealing with larger emerging threats.

The film was shot back-to-back with its first part. Principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapped in October 2025. Filming locations included Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, along with Thailand, with several locations used to recreate Pakistan-based settings.

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The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.