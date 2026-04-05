'Waited 30 years to do...': What Dhurandhar cinematographer told Aditya Dhar after reading the script

Director and producer Aditya Dhar on Sunday shared a detailed account of cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha's role in the making of Dhurandhar, recalling the moment he joined the project and his response to the script.

In a post on X, Dhar wrote, "Here's to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar." He said Nowlakha came on board shortly before filming began, adding, "He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything."

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Dhar described the collaboration as significant for the film’s execution. "It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer, and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment."

Recalling their early interaction, he said, "I still remember what he said after reading the script, 'I've waited 30 years to do a film like this. I’ll give my life to it'."

He added that the production involved extended schedules and challenging conditions. "Through impossible schedules, through chaos that often felt unmanageable, through shooting what was essentially two films in the time and cost of one Vikash stood at the center of it all, steady and relentless."

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Here’s to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar.

He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything.

It felt less like onboarding a… pic.twitter.com/IFDk7jH06p — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 5, 2026

Dhar noted that filming took place across varied locations, including Amritsar and Leh, where conditions ranged from high temperatures to cold environments. He wrote, "Carrying the weight of the film quite literally on his shoulders, pushing through the burning heat of Amritsar and the harsh cold of Leh, he never once let the vision falter."

On Nowlakha’s approach to cinematography, Dhar said, "His eye for detail, his emotional intelligence behind the lens, his ability to understand not just what a scene looks like, but what it feels like, that is where his genius lies. Every frame in Dhurandhar breathes because he allowed it to."

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He added that the cinematographer’s inputs were consistent throughout production. "His inputs on set were never loud, but always precise. Always truthful. Always elevating the film."

Concluding his note, Dhar wrote, "There are many who shoot films. Vikash lived this one. And in doing so, he has given Dhurandhar something that cannot be manufactured, a soul."

Vikash Nowlakha has worked as director of photography on films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Laapataa Ladies, and Dhurandhar, along with its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge", a spy saga starring Ranveer Singh, has taken the global box office by storm, earning Rs 1,500 crore worldwide within just two weeks of its release.