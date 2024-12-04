‘No intensity, no love…’: Subhash Ghai’s diktat to Shah Rukh Khan on playing Arjun in ‘Pardes’

Subhash Ghai’s 1997 film, Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary, might have left the critics a bit divided when it released but it managed to remain etched in the memories of all film-buffs, and especially Shah Rukh Khan fans. Khan’s character in the film, Arjun, was not the quintessential hero. He was mostly the observer, the non-active factor, a far call from what a 90s hero was supposed to be.

Related Articles

While Pardes was essentially the story of Ganga, played by Chaudhary, Khan had stolen much of the show. All this and Khan’s portrayal of Arjun boils down to this one thing – Subhash Ghai’s diktat to the superstar on how he perceived his hero to be.

Subhash Ghai’s memoir, titled ‘Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’s Ultimate Showman’, written with Suveen Sinha, and published by HarperCollins India, reveals how the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan – who had only recently delivered Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) – was reined in for Pardes.

To begin with, Ghai made it abundantly clear to Khan that the movie was about Ganga, and not Arjun. But Khan who had signed a three-film contract with Mukta Arts, starting with Trimurti, readily agreed to play the role.

But Khan’s portrayal of Raj Malhotra in DDLJ had cemented him as the “romantic hero who could look into any woman's eyes with an intensity that convinced her that he loved her and only her”.

So Ghai had to issue a diktat to the star: “No intensity, Shah Rukh, and no love; not for Ganga. Friendship and affection, yes, but no love.”

Ghai’s idea was to keep the audience guessing on how the hero and the heroine were going to get together. The climax too was a deviation from the usual romantic sagas – Arjun telling Ganga that he doesn't love her and that she should go back home.

The makers went another step forward, much to the dismay of Khan. They made him wear loose-fitting trousers, and shirts with suspenders. Khan urged Ghai to let him wear jeans and T-shirts, which he felt was not going to make much of a difference in contrast to Rajeev (Apurva Agnihotri), the Americanised scion of the business empire, who was always well-dressed, was privileged and arrogant.

“No being a hero, Shah Rukh, nothing filmi,” Ghai told Khan.

Arjun’s personality also bothered Khan. He was supposed to be a subdued character, always cowed down by Rajeev. Khan felt being shown as a weak person did no favours to his stardom and image. But Ghai explained that Arjun was always obligated to Kishori Lal for taking him, an orphan, and giving him a life and a livelihood. Arjun for Ghai could not dream of defying his benefactor and his family.

Ghai told Khan to shed DDLJ's Raj and embrace Pardes’ Arjun.

Pardes witnessed 80 per cent occupancy in theatres for 40 weeks running, the memoir stated. While not all critics were impressed, Pardes clocked a golden jubilee.