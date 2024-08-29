Shah Rukh Khan debuts on Hurun list: SRK's net worth pegged at Rs 7,300 cr

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently seen heading films like Jawan and Pathaan, has made his debut in the Hurun India Rich List. The superstar's debut was no less than a blockbuster as his net worth as of 2024 stands at Rs 7,300 crore, according to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is not only derived from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment but also his holdings in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Khan made his entry to the list largely because of the rising value of his holdings in Kolkata Knight Riders.

Not only this, Khan's recent box office outings saved Bollywood at a time when it was struggling for that one big hit. Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan's comeback at the domestic box office after a four-year hiatus following the box office flop Zero.

Pathaan was quite the comeback for the superstar, also hailed as King Khan by his followers. Pathaan made Rs 543.09 crore in terms of its India net collections and Rs 1,055 crore in terms of worldwide collections.

Jawan, his next venture after Pathaan, was an even bigger hit as the film minted huge bucks at the ticket counters. Jawan's India net collection stood at Rs 640.25 crore and its worldwide box office stacked up at Rs 1,160 crore. Dunki, his last venture, was a box office hit. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, made a total of Rs 227 crore in terms of India net collections and Rs 454 crore in terms of worldwide collections.

With this, he has surpassed the likes of Juhi Chawla and family (Rs 4,600 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs 2,000 crore), Amitabh Bachchan and family (Rs 1,600 crore) and Karan Johar (Rs 1,400 crore), as per the list.

Juhi Chawla and family own Knight Riders Sports, a vertical of the Knight Riders Group. This way, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta own the IPL franchise jointly with Shah Rukh Khan.

The list also said that Khan commands the highest number of social media followers. Khan boasts of 44.1 million followers on social media, followed by Hrithik Roshan (32.3 million), Karan Johar (17 million), Ratan Tata (13.1 million), and Anand Mahindra (11.2 million).

Both Tata and Mahindra reported an increase in their followers on social media. The Tata Group scion's followers went up by 5 lakh whereas Mahindra's followers rose by 4 lakh.

Apart from the Hurun List, Shah Rukh Khan also flexed his way to the top in a Forbes Top 10 highest paid actors in India 2024 list.

As per this list, Khan charges an approximate fee of Rs 150-250 crore per movie, followed by Rajinikanth (Rs 115-270 crore), Thalapathy Vijay (Rs 130-250 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 100-275 crore).