'No one contacted me,' says Peaky Blinders' song composer Otnicka after Anirudh Ravichander drops new 'Leo' song

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is doing great wonders at the worldwide box office as it collected Rs 400 crore within just four days of its release. Even though Leo is going strength to strength at the global box office, the film's music composer Anirudh Ravichander has come under fire for one of the songs of the film.

On Monday, Ravichander dropped the Ordinary Person song from the film on X formerly known as Twitter after fans demanded. Soon after the song came out, netizens claimed that the song seemed to be copied from Peaky Blinders' I'm not Outsider track. This track has been composed by Belarusian music composer Otnicka with Duke Luke.

"You just copied this song from Otnicka," a user wrote below Ravichander's post on X. "Bro deleted that YouTube link and posted again with this video. Dude, majority knows where the has taken this from. Peaky Blinders is very famous," another user wrote.

You just copied this song from Otnicka — SaintInKillers☠️👒 (@SaintInKillers) October 24, 2023 Bro deleted that YouTube link and posted again with this vdo dude majority know where he has taken this from nu Peaky blinders is very famous so does Where are you by Otnicka 😹 — वी.के (@VK_aBrokenCuler) October 24, 2023

"For this shameless rip-off, he is earning more than AR Rahman. Quite sad. I hope Otnicka initiates a legal action so that he stops stealing ideas," another user stated on X.

for this shameless rip off he is earning more than ARR. quite sad. i hope Otnicka initiate a legal action so he stops stealing ideas. — jai shri ram (@CollageJai) October 24, 2023

Soon after the controversy raged on the Internet, Otnicka took to his Instagram handle to say that he is not aware that his song has been used in Leo. He also said that the situation is unclear at present and that he will give an assessment of everything that is happening once the situation is clear.

His post read, "Guys, thanks for hundreds of your messages about the movie "Leo". I can see everything, but it's physically impossible to answer everyone. The mail is overflowing with messages, Instagram, as well as thousands of comments on YouTube under the video "Where Are You". The situation is very unclear. We are looking into this and a little later I will give an assessment of everything that is happening (sic)."

Responding to one of the users on Instagram, Otnicka said that the label does not own copyright and cannot grant a license without the artist's knowledge. He also said that neither he nor the Peaky Blinders team was contacted for the same. "The label does not own the copyright and cannot grant a license without the artist's knowledge. No one contacted me and the team," he wrote.

At the domestic box office, Leo has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India within five days of its release. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 250 crore mark, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film focuses on a mild-mannered cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of bravery. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin and Priya Anand in key roles. Leo was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada in 2D and IMAX formats.

