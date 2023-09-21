'Not cool, passionate, introvert': Nikhil Kamath digs out the real Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, known for films such as Student of the Year 2, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns, Marjaavaan and Tadap, revealed her unseen side in a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Sutaria, still a new face in the Hindi film industry, is working on her sixth film, Apurva.

The actress appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast in its latest episode ‘WTF is the Next Gen Thinking?’ with Navya Naveli Nanda, founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, and Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founders of Zepto.

Kamath went about asking each of the guests to describe themselves and their journey. Sutaria said she doesn't think she is “cool” and is not quite aware of what the term cool denotes. Describing herself, Sutaria said, “Not cool at all…I don’t know any of the slang words that most people are using…I don’t even know what is cool. The music I listen to is frightfully old...music from the 50s, 60s, 70s…jazz, R&B, pop, classical and semi-classical music.”

“When I am passionate about something, I am deeply passionate about that thing. I watch a musical and I love that musical, I will watch it 15 times and be obsessed by it. I am obsessive by nature, introverted and terribly shy,” she told Kamath, adding that she is rather simple.

When asked if she was religious, Sutaria said, “We were not raised to be religious but we are appreciative of certain facets of certain religions but haven’t grown up to be religious at all.”

Like Navya Nanda before her, Sutaria said that she is “in the middle and undecided”, when she was asked if she is a capitalist, socialist, communist or undecided.

The latest episode of Kamath’s podcast delved into the consumption trends and behavioural patterns of the Gen Z population.

