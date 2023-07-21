'Oppenheimer' vs 'Barbie' Twitter review: Christopher Nolan's best film till date, say netizens; Greta Gerwig's film dubbed 'sensational'

The highly-anticipated films, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, have finally hit the theatres on Friday, July 21.

Oppenheimer, based on Pulitzer Prize-winning biography called 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer', revolves around the life and accomplishments of J Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

J Robert Oppenheimer is famously known as the physicist who spearheaded the Manhattan Project, a pivotal endeavor during World War II to develop an atomic bomb. The film also features Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, among others.

Barbie, on the other hand, is a comedy-fantasy film. The main character, Barbie, based on the world-famous Mattel doll, is followed in the film as she learns about the benefits and drawbacks of life in a human environment. The star cast of the film includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, among others.

Soon after the two Hollywood titles released across theatres, movie goers were quick to share their reactions on the films.

Oppenheimer Twitter review:

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is being received very well by audiences across the globe, with many even terming it his "best movie to date".

"#Oppenheimer was monumental. Christopher Nolan's best movie to date, with soaring score by Ludwig Goransson and impeccable cast of Hollywood faces (led by Cillian Murphy and surely an Oscar take by RDJ). 'Epic' undersells it. It is essential viewing that leaves you in silence," a user wrote.

Another added, "#Oppenheimer is a masterpiece from start to finish.. Brilliant storytelling by #ChristopherNolan with extraordinary performances by #CillianMurphy @RobertDowneyJr #MattDamon & the entire team. The hype is real & well deserved.."

#Oppenheimer is a masterpiece from start to finish ☢️💥 Brilliant storytelling by #ChristopherNolan with extraordinary performances by #CillianMurphy @RobertDowneyJr #MattDamon & the entire team.



The hype is real & well deserved..

experience it in @IMAX pic.twitter.com/Rsm01nLb28 — Aparna Debnath (@debnathaparna22) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer I enjoyed the movie to a large extent. The way sound and editing were used in synchrony is just batshit crazy! Acting was just perfect in every sequence. Since the movie was extremely dialogue heavy and they don't even take a millisecond of breath in between each.. pic.twitter.com/BkYUeX4i52 — Likith (@likitongue) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer (English|2023) - THEATRE.



Biopic on ‘Father of Atomic Bomb’. Terrific Performances. Bomb explosion scene s fantastic. Visuals & BGM superb. Interesting Last 30Mins. Slow Paced Narration, Pure ‘Drama’. Conversations r Pretty Engaging though. Not Great; Bt WATCHABLE! pic.twitter.com/nyL64GLK6i — CK Review (@CKReview1) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer was monumental. Christopher Nolan's best movie to date, with soaring score by Ludwig Goransson and impeccable cast of Hollywood faces (led by Cillian Murphy and surely an Oscar take by RDJ). 'Epic' undersells it. It is essential viewing that leaves you in silence. pic.twitter.com/PUMAMCiPdi — MarcyMultiVersus (@hisdarkmateria) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer is nothing short of HISTORIC! With such engaging conversations, Nolan captures intensity through multiple stories that culminate in a personal yet epic conclusion. Consequences & burdens come with such power and you feel every second of it in this countdown!! pic.twitter.com/FVm5gGUnRP — Keizi Cinema (Barbenheimer Era) 🎀💣🍿 (@KeiziTV) July 21, 2023

When Lord Nolan goes drama centric 🔥⚡️



A masterpiece from start to finish#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/saVsUEWYRk — T bag (@ForehandWinner1) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer is a breathtaking masterpiece by Christopher Nolan. It's an unforgettable tour de force with outstanding performances from Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. The background score is a 10/10; visually stunning!



THAT scene..those blue eyes are Hypnotizing pic.twitter.com/aeX7k6DBY8 — Arnab 🐕 (@NonGoswami) July 20, 2023

Barbie Twitter review:

On the other hand, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has also opened up to good reviews from cine lovers. While some called the film insightful and creative, others recommended it's a must-watch.

"#Barbie is a fantastic film. A very strong message about uniqueness, self love and acceptance. I was laughing the entire time and then I found myself moved by the incredibly powerful (yet subtle) real meaning of the movie. Greta Gerwig is a mastermind," a Twitter user wrote.

Another said, it's a movie "you'll be rewatching again and again and you'll never get tired".

#Barbie is a fantastic film. A very strong message about uniqueness, self love and acceptance. I was laughing the entire time and then I found myself moved by the incredibly powerful (yet subtle) real meaning of the movie. Greta Gerwig is a mastermind. pic.twitter.com/Kn5RR97pQB — ‏ً (@meradceu) July 20, 2023

MY THOUGHTS ON #Barbie :



First of all, this is gonna be considered an ALL TIME CLASSIC. A confort movie. A movie you'll be rewatching again and again and you'll never get tired!



Greta deserves all the praise for what she did with this movie. IT'S A MASTERPIECE pic.twitter.com/KB9hiNG9G9 July 20, 2023

#Barbie is an incredible balancing act between absurd humor, thanks to the incredible Ryan Gosling, and a deep dive into what it means to be human and live in a complex world. Margot Robbie really shines. Only a genius like Greta Gerwig could make this work as well as it does! pic.twitter.com/ER1qvUYsNy — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) July 21, 2023

“What was I made for?” Greta Gerwig, I adore you. #Barbie is so insightful and creative, funny and existential, full of heart and empathy. Once again, Gerwig has made something special that gives voice to the most finite of experiences being a woman. This Barbie is crying. pic.twitter.com/PSFsOTnGFZ — Nadia (@nadreviews) July 21, 2023

#Barbie is sensational. Greta Gerwig has created one of the most creative, original blockbusters in quite some time. Bursting with hilarious ingenuity and overflowing with genuine heart, BARBIE benefits from Gerwig's strong, unique POV as a storyteller. I was immensely moved. pic.twitter.com/deN6y7VkCT — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) July 21, 2023

Whether you're a #Barbie fan or not, the #BarbieMovie is for you. If you have anxiety, insecurities, or imposter syndrome, you will relate to this film. Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach really nailed these themes, and pulled on my heartstrings. It's truly special. pic.twitter.com/VS5R6o5kLj July 21, 2023

With positive reviews coming in early, both the movies are expected to perform well at the box office globally.

