'Oppenheimer' vs 'Barbie' Twitter review: Christopher Nolan's best film till date, say netizens; Greta Gerwig's film dubbed 'sensational'

The highly-anticipated films, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, have finally hit the theatres on Friday, July 21.
Oppenheimer, based on Pulitzer Prize-winning biography called 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer', revolves around the life and accomplishments of J Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.
J Robert Oppenheimer is famously known as the physicist who spearheaded the Manhattan Project, a pivotal endeavor during World War II to develop an atomic bomb. The film also features Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, among others.
Barbie, on the other hand, is a comedy-fantasy film. The main character, Barbie, based on the world-famous Mattel doll, is followed in the film as she learns about the benefits and drawbacks of life in a human environment. The star cast of the film includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, among others.
Soon after the two Hollywood titles released across theatres, movie goers were quick to share their reactions on the films.
Oppenheimer Twitter review:
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is being received very well by audiences across the globe, with many even terming it his "best movie to date".
"#Oppenheimer was monumental. Christopher Nolan's best movie to date, with soaring score by Ludwig Goransson and impeccable cast of Hollywood faces (led by Cillian Murphy and surely an Oscar take by RDJ). 'Epic' undersells it. It is essential viewing that leaves you in silence," a user wrote.
Another added, "#Oppenheimer is a masterpiece from start to finish.. Brilliant storytelling by #ChristopherNolan with extraordinary performances by #CillianMurphy @RobertDowneyJr #MattDamon & the entire team. The hype is real & well deserved.."
Barbie Twitter review:
On the other hand, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has also opened up to good reviews from cine lovers. While some called the film insightful and creative, others recommended it's a must-watch.
"#Barbie is a fantastic film. A very strong message about uniqueness, self love and acceptance. I was laughing the entire time and then I found myself moved by the incredibly powerful (yet subtle) real meaning of the movie. Greta Gerwig is a mastermind," a Twitter user wrote.
Another said, it's a movie "you'll be rewatching again and again and you'll never get tired".
With positive reviews coming in early, both the movies are expected to perform well at the box office globally.
