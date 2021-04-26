Oscar Awards 2021: Nomadland is Best Picture, check full list of winners here

The 93rd Academy Awards were organised virtually on April 25. The ceremony was broadcasted from The Dolby Theatre and Union Station, both of which are located in Los Angeles. Chloe Zhao's Nomadland secured big wins at Oscars 2021 with awards for best picture, actress in a leading role and direction. David Fincher's Mank took home the awards for cinematography and production design.
Oscar winners 2021 list
Actor in a leading role
Winner-- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Nominees
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Actress in a leading role
Winner-- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Nominees
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Actor in a supporting role
Winner-- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Nominees
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Leslie Odom Junior (One Night in Miami...)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Actress in a supporting role
Winner-- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Nominees
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbily Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Animated Feature Film
Winner-- Pete Docter and Dana Murray (Soul)
Nominees
Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae (Onward)
Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou (Over the Moon)
Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley (A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stephan Roelants (Wolfwalkers)
Cinematography
Winner-- Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)
Nominees
Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Darius Wolski (News of the World)
Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
Phedon Papamichael (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Costume Design
Winner-- Ann Roth (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Nominees
Alexandra Byrne (Emma)
Trish Summerville (Mank)
Bina Daigeler (Mulan)
Massimo Cantini Parrini (Pinocchio)
Directing
Winner-- Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Nominees
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Documentary (Feature)
Winner-- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster (My Octopus Teacher)
Nominees
Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana (Collective)
Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder (Crip Camp)
Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibanez (The Mole Agent)
Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn (Time)
Documentary (Short Subject)
Winner-- Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard (Colette)
Nominees
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers (A Concerto is a Conversation)
Anders Hammer (Do Not Split)
Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman (Hunger Ward)
Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan (A Love Song for Latasha)
Film Editing
Winner-- Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound of Metal)
Nominees
Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Fredreric Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)
Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
International Feature Film
Winner-- Another Round (Denmark)
Nominees
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold his Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner-- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Nominees
Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze (Emma)
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney (Hillbily Elegy)
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff (Mank)
Music (Original Score)
Winner-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)
Nominees
Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)
Trent Raznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)
Emile Mosseri (Minari)
James Newton Howard (News of the World)
Music (Original Song)
Winner-- Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Nominees
Hear my Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Io Si (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now (One Night in Miami...)
Best Picture
Winner-Nomadland
Nominees
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
Winner-Mank
Nominees
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Short Film (Animated)
Winner-- Will McCormack and Micheal Govier (If Anything Happens I Love You)
Nominees
Madeline Sharafian and Micheal Capbarat (Burrow)
Adrien Merigeau and Amaury Ovise (Genius Loci)
Erick Oh (Opera)
Gisli Darri Halldorsson and Arnar Gunnarsson (Yes People)
Short Film (Live Action)
Winner-- Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers)
Nominees
Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski (Feeling Through)
Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan (The Letter Room)
Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi (The Present)
Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman (White Eye)
Sound
Winner-- Sound of Metal
Nominees
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Visual Effects
Winner-Tenet
Nominees
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Winner-- The Father
Nominees
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Winner-- Promising Young Woman
Nominees
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Also read: Sonu Sood tests COVID-19 positive days after getting vaccinated
Also read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer released; Salman Khan steals the show
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today