Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer clinches 7 awards; Cillian Murphy, RDJ, Christopher Nolan win big

The 96th Academy Awards saw Robert Downey Jr and Da'Vine Joy Randolph bagging the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards for their roles in 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Holdovers' respectively. 'Anatomy Of A Fall' and 'American Fiction' clinched Best Original and Best Adapted Screenplay.
'Poor Things' swept Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hair. The Best Original Song went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie', while 'Oppenheimer' won Best Original Score.
'2018: Everyone Is A Hero', India's official entry, did not make it past the nomination shortlist. Indian-set 'To Kill A Tiger' was in the run for Best Documentary Feature, but '20 Days In Mariupol' took the award.
Notable snubs included Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the director and lead star of 'Barbie', and Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'. 'Godzilla Minus One' won Best Visual Effects.
Check full list of Oscars 2024 winners here
Best Picture: Oppenheimer
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone for Poor Things
Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer
Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction
Best International Feature Film: The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature: The Boy And The Heron
Best Animated Short Film: War Is Over! Inspired By The Music of John & Yoko
Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson for Oppenheimer
Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? From Barbie
Best Live Action Short Film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Feature: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary (Short Subject): The Last Repair Shop
Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer
Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design: Poor Things
Best Production Design: Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things
Best Sound: Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One
