Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer clinches 7 awards; Cillian Murphy, RDJ, Christopher Nolan win big

The 96th Academy Awards saw Robert Downey Jr and Da'Vine Joy Randolph bagging the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards for their roles in 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Holdovers' respectively. 'Anatomy Of A Fall' and 'American Fiction' clinched Best Original and Best Adapted Screenplay.

'Poor Things' swept Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hair. The Best Original Song went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie', while 'Oppenheimer' won Best Original Score.

'2018: Everyone Is A Hero', India's official entry, did not make it past the nomination shortlist. Indian-set 'To Kill A Tiger' was in the run for Best Documentary Feature, but '20 Days In Mariupol' took the award.

Notable snubs included Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the director and lead star of 'Barbie', and Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'. 'Godzilla Minus One' won Best Visual Effects.

Check full list of Oscars 2024 winners here

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best International Feature Film: The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature: The Boy And The Heron

Best Animated Short Film: War Is Over! Inspired By The Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson for Oppenheimer

Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? From Barbie

Best Live Action Short Film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary (Short Subject): The Last Repair Shop

Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer

Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design: Poor Things

Best Production Design: Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things

Best Sound: Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One