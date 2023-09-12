Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ available on Amazon Prime Video after making big billions at global box office  

Barbie OTT release: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Consumers can rent and watch Barbie at the streaming platform for Rs 499 from today. The movie is available in the UHD format on Amazon Prime Video. Once rented, viewers have 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours to finish it once started. “Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started,” the film’s listing on the streaming platform said.

Barbie’s OTT release comes after the film made big bucks at the global box office. Made at a budget of around $145 million, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has conquered the world in terms of box office collections. The Margot Robbie-led fantasy-comedy has generated $1.40 billion at the global box office as its worldwide collection stands at $1.402 billion after eight weeks at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

With this, the film crossed the record set by Avengers: Age of Ultron at $1.4 billion and entered the top 15 films of all time. While the film was acclaimed worldwide, it could not garner much love in India. Barbie made a measly Rs 45.50 crore in terms of net collections and Rs 53.7 crore in terms of gross collections within its four-week-long run at the Indian box office.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film focuses on the iconic doll and her boy toy as they leave the seemingly perfect world of Barbieland to navigate the joys and perils of living in the real world. The film’s cast includes and Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Micheal Cera, and Simu Liu. The film has been narrated by the legendary Helen Mirren.

Barbie has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10 and an audience score of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. In a mega cinema clash, Barbie was released alongside the Christopher Nolan-directorial Oppenheimer on July 21 this year.

