The 98th Academy Awards, held at Dolby Theatres on Sunday, March 15, 2026, recognised outstanding achievements in film with a ceremony featuring several firsts and notable moments. Among the highlights were a rare tie in the Best Live-Action Short Film category and a long-awaited Oscar win for Paul Thomas Anderson.
Paul Thomas Anderson secured his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for "One Battle After Another," which was one of the most awarded films of the night, collecting six trophies from thirteen nominations. Sinners followed with four wins from a record sixteen nominations.
In an unusual occurrence, the Best Live-Action Short Film category resulted in a tie, with both "The Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva" honoured. Sean Penn, who was not present at the event, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "One Battle After Another."
Oscars 2026: Full list of winners here
- Best Picture: One Battle After Another
- Best Actor: Michael Jordan (Sinners)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Best Animated Feature Film: KPop Demon Hunters
- Best International Feature Film: Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Best Documentary Feature Film: Mr Nobody Against Putin (David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková)
- Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)
- Best Live Action Short Film: The Singers (Sam A David and Jack Piatt) and Two People Exchanging Saliva
- Best Animated Short Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls (Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski)
- Best Casting: Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)
- Best Film Editing: Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another)
- Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)
- Best Original Song: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters (Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
- Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)
- Best Costume Design: Frankenstein
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frankenstein
- Best Production Design: Frankenstein
- Best Sound: Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta (F1)
- Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett (Avatar: Fire and Ash)