OTT releases this week (August 10-16): 'Cocktail 2', 'Reacher Season 4' and more to watch this weekend

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Here's a look at the major movies and shows arriving between August 10 and August 16.

Cocktail 2

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna headline Cocktail 2, a romantic comedy that follows Diya and Kunal as their relationship faces an unexpected challenge when an old friend, Ally, re-enters their lives. What begins as a seemingly harmless reunion soon turns into a complicated mix of friendship, romance and misunderstandings. The film marks a new chapter in the Cocktail franchise.

Release Date: August 14, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Reacher Season 4

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in the fourth season of the popular action thriller. The new chapter once again follows the former military investigator as he gets pulled into a dangerous case involving powerful enemies, hidden conspiracies and high-stakes confrontations. Fans can expect the show's trademark combination of action, mystery and Reacher's no-nonsense approach to justice.

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Release Date: August 12, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Aakhri Sawal

Sanjay Dutt stars in Aakhri Sawal, a political drama centred on an intense academic dispute that turns into a nationally televised controversy. The story follows scholar Vicky Hegde, who accuses his mentor of institutional bias after his thesis is rejected. As the dispute escalates, deeper connections to a missing researcher and the mentor's past begin to emerge.

Release Date: August 13, 2026

Platform: Lionsgate Play

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Women in Blue Season 2

The Spanish-language drama Women in Blue returns with its second season, continuing the story of women navigating professional and personal challenges while confronting difficult circumstances. The new season expands the show's mix of drama, investigation and character-driven storytelling.

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Release Date: August 12, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

Other notable releases

The week's OTT lineup also includes Nando: Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film on Netflix, My Brilliant Career on Netflix, This, That and Everything in Between, A Child of My Own, Don't Say Good Luck, Moria, and My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me. Together, these releases add romance, drama, mystery and international stories to the week's streaming options.