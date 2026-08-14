OTT releases this week (August 10-16): 'Cocktail 2', 'Reacher Season 4' and more to watch this weekend

The second week of August brings a strong mix of Bollywood sequels, action thrillers, political dramas and regional releases to OTT platforms. The second week of August brings an exciting mix of action, romance, thrillers, family dramas and returning fan-favourite series across major OTT platforms.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 is among the biggest Hindi releases, while Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in Reacher Season 4. Sanjay Dutt's political drama Aakhri Sawal and Tamil romantic comedy Anbe Diana are also joining the week's streaming lineup.
Here's a look at the major movies and shows arriving between August 10 and August 16.
Cocktail 2
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna headline Cocktail 2, a romantic comedy that follows Diya and Kunal as their relationship faces an unexpected challenge when an old friend, Ally, re-enters their lives. What begins as a seemingly harmless reunion soon turns into a complicated mix of friendship, romance and misunderstandings. The film marks a new chapter in the Cocktail franchise.
Release Date: August 14, 2026
Platform: Netflix
Reacher Season 4
Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in the fourth season of the popular action thriller. The new chapter once again follows the former military investigator as he gets pulled into a dangerous case involving powerful enemies, hidden conspiracies and high-stakes confrontations. Fans can expect the show's trademark combination of action, mystery and Reacher's no-nonsense approach to justice.
Advertisement
Release Date: August 12, 2026
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Aakhri Sawal
Sanjay Dutt stars in Aakhri Sawal, a political drama centred on an intense academic dispute that turns into a nationally televised controversy. The story follows scholar Vicky Hegde, who accuses his mentor of institutional bias after his thesis is rejected. As the dispute escalates, deeper connections to a missing researcher and the mentor's past begin to emerge.
Release Date: August 13, 2026
Platform: Lionsgate Play
The Spanish-language drama Women in Blue returns with its second season, continuing the story of women navigating professional and personal challenges while confronting difficult circumstances. The new season expands the show's mix of drama, investigation and character-driven storytelling.
Advertisement
Release Date: August 12, 2026
Platform: Apple TV+
Other notable releases
The week's OTT lineup also includes Nando: Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film on Netflix, My Brilliant Career on Netflix, This, That and Everything in Between, A Child of My Own, Don't Say Good Luck, Moria, and My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me. Together, these releases add romance, drama, mystery and international stories to the week's streaming options.
Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.