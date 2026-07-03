The week bridging June and July is bringing one of the biggest OTT slates of the season, with several fan-favourite franchises and original titles making their streaming debut. Leading the lineup is Project Hail Mary, Netflix's Enola Holmes 3, which sees Millie Bobby Brown return as the young detective, while filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani makes his OTT debut with Pritam and Pedro. Superhero fans also have X-Men '97 Season 2 to look forward to, alongside new thrillers, comedies and sci-fi dramas across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

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Whether you're planning a weekend binge or looking for your next favourite series, here's a look at the biggest OTT releases arriving between June 29 and July 5.

Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling stars in Project Hail Mary, the screen adaptation of Andy Weir's bestselling novel. The sci-fi adventure follows schoolteacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of his mission. As his memories slowly return, he realises he is humanity's last hope to stop a mysterious threat from wiping out life on Earth. Blending science, suspense and emotion, the film has emerged as one of the year's most talked-about sci-fi releases.

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Obsession

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Latest psychological thriller, Obsession, follows the story of a successful man whose life spirals out of control after he becomes entangled in an intense and forbidden relationship. As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, the series explores themes of desire, betrayal and the devastating consequences of obsession. Packed with twists and emotional drama, it promises to keep viewers hooked until the very end.

Release Date: June 30, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Enola Holmes 3

Millie Bobby Brown returns as the sharp-witted detective Enola Holmes in the third instalment of the hit mystery franchise. This time, Enola heads to Malta after Sherlock Holmes mysteriously disappears just days before her wedding, leading her into one of her most dangerous investigations yet. Henry Cavill reprises his role as Sherlock Holmes.

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Release Date: July 1, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Pritam and Pedro

Rajkumar Hirani makes his OTT debut with Pritam and Pedro, a cybercrime comedy starring Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey and Vir Hirani. The story follows an unlikely duo trying to crack a high-profile cybercrime case, blending humour with suspense in classic Hirani style.

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel fans can dive back into the animated universe as X-Men '97 returns with its second season. Picking up after the dramatic events of Season 1, the new episodes promise bigger battles, familiar mutants and fresh threats for Professor X's team.

Release Date: June 30, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Elle

Prime Video expands the Legally Blonde universe with Elle, a prequel series that follows teenage Elle Woods as she navigates high school before becoming the iconic lawyer fans know and love. Reese Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the series.

Release Date: July 1, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Silo Season 3

Rebecca Ferguson returns in the third season of the acclaimed dystopian thriller Silo. As more secrets about the underground world come to light, the latest season raises the stakes with new mysteries and political conflicts.

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Release Date: July 3, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

Other notable releases

The week's lineup also includes mythological horror film Tavvai (June 29, JioHotstar), Telugu comedy Super Subbu (July 2, Netflix), thriller Isakapatnam (July 1, Prime Video), Malayalam horror series Muthassi (July 3, ZEE5), and sci-fi reboot Human Vapor (July 2, Netflix).