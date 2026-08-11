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Throwing away silica gel packets? Know how it can protect shoes, gadgets and documents

Throwing away silica gel packets? Know how it can protect shoes, gadgets and documents

Silica gel is a desiccant, meaning it helps remove moisture from enclosed spaces. That makes these small packets useful long after the product they came with has been unpacked.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 4:30 AM IST
Throwing away silica gel packets? Know how it can protect shoes, gadgets and documentsthe next time one of those little sachets falls out of a shoe box, handbag or gadget package, think twice before throwing it away.

A tiny sachet tucked inside a new pair of shoes or an electronics box usually ends up in the bin. Marked with a familiar warning — “Do Not Eat” — silica gel packets are often treated as nothing more than disposable packaging.

But their real purpose is far more practical. Silica gel is a desiccant, meaning it helps remove moisture from enclosed spaces. That makes these small packets useful long after the product they came with has been unpacked.

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Humidity can leave shoes, gym bags and handbags smelling musty and, over time, contribute to mould. Keeping silica gel packets inside footwear or storage bags can help absorb moisture and keep the interiors drier.

This can be particularly useful during humid weather, when moisture tends to linger inside closed shoes and bags.

Give electronics extra protection  

Moisture is a major enemy of electronic components. That is one reason manufacturers often place silica gel inside packaging for cameras, gadgets and other moisture-sensitive products.

Used appropriately, the packets can also be kept in enclosed storage spaces such as camera bags, electronics boxes and drawers to help control humidity.

However, silica gel is not a magic fix for a water-damaged phone or laptop. A small sachet has limited moisture-absorbing capacity and cannot replace proper drying or professional repair.

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Keep documents and photographs safer  

Paper, photographs and collectibles can deteriorate when exposed to prolonged humidity. A few silica gel packets placed inside a storage box can help reduce moisture around documents, photographs, stamps and other items.

The key is to use them as part of a broader storage solution rather than relying on a handful of sachets to control humidity in a large space.

Reduce the risk of rust  

Moisture can accelerate corrosion of metal objects, from tools to small components. Keeping silica gel inside a closed toolbox, storage container or drawer can help reduce humidity around these items.

The packets work by attracting water molecules to the surface of the highly porous silica material, reducing moisture in their immediate surroundings.

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Silica gel has another less obvious use: flower preservation. Because it absorbs moisture, it can be used to dry flowers while helping them retain their shape and appearance, making it popular for craft and preservation projects.

But don't forget the warning  

Despite the ominous packaging, silica gel itself is generally considered non-toxic. The bigger concern is that the small packets can pose a choking hazard, particularly to children and pets.

They also do not work indefinitely. Once the silica becomes saturated with moisture, its effectiveness drops. Some silica gel products can be regenerated by heating, but this should only be done when the manufacturer's instructions specifically allow it.

So, the next time one of those little sachets falls out of a shoe box, handbag or gadget package, think twice before throwing it away. It may be small, but its ability to control moisture can make it surprisingly useful around the house.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 4:30 AM IST
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