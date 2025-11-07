Business Today
'Our bundle of joy has arrived': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boy

On September 23, the two announced that they are expecting their first child by sharing a photo of Vicky caressing Katrina's baby bump.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2025 11:38 AM IST
'Our bundle of joy has arrived': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boyKatrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. 

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media on Friday. The message shared by the couple read: "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Advertisement

Soon after Kaushal's post, congratulations poured in from the film fraternity.  Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Sooooo happy! Congratulations (sic)." Singer Shreya Ghoshal said, "Many many congratulations (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma, wrote, "Best news congratulations (sic)."

"Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club. So happy for you and Vicky... (sic)," Kareena Kapoor Khan said. Huma Qureshi, who will be seen in Maharani 4, wrote, "Congratulations (sic)."

On September 23, the two announced that they are expecting their first child by sharing a photo of Vicky caressing Katrina's baby bump. The couple wrote on Instagram: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic)." 

Advertisement
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Moreover, Katrina Kaif's fans demanded a police investigation after a media portal leaked the actress's private baby bump pictures. In the photos, Katrina was seen standing on the balcony of her Mumbai flat. The photos were captured from a distance and published without consent. 

Sonakshi Sinha, who will be seen opposite Sudheer Babu in the Telugu film Jatadhara, slammed the publication for "shameful" invasion of privacy. “What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful," Sonakshi said. 

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. 

Published on: Nov 7, 2025 11:24 AM IST
