'Panchayat 3', 'Mirzapur 3', 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Amazon Prime Video announces 2024 slate of 69 titles

Amazon Prime Video announced its 2024 slate of 69 titles on Tuesday, featuring new shows and films from prominent Indian actors and directors. The announcement was made during the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, which was attended by a host of Hindi and South cinema stars.

The line-up includes 27 new shows in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, five returning series, eight original movies, and 29 features that will be available on Prime Video after their theatrical run.

Some notable new shows include Varun Dhawan's Citadel: Honey Bunny, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae and Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal. Movies include Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar.

Shows such as Panchayat and Mirzapur will enter their third seasons whereas the second season of shows like Pataal Lok, Bandish Bandits and Suzhal- The Vortex will be premiered this year.

Original movies releasing on the streaming platform include Sara Ali Khan-led Ae Watan Mere Watan (releasing on Thursday), Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy, Anil Kapoor-led Subedaar, and Nushratt Bharucha's Chhorii 2.

Licensed films releasing on Amazon Prime Video as post-theatrical releases include Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri-starrer Badnewz, Ranveer Singh's Don 3, Ram Charan's Game Changer, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull 5, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Stree 2.

South Indian movies releasing as post-theatrical releases on the platform are Suriya's Kanguva, Rishab Shetty-led Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, and Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar. The event also saw Fallout creator Jonathan Nolan and actor Ella Purnell offer a sneak peek into their new show based on the popular game of the same name.

Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India, and Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, expressed their excitement for the diverse and authentic Indian stories that will be showcased globally through their platform.

"At Prime Video, it has been our focus to super-serve Indian customers with the best of entertainment across formats. From clutter-breaking Original series and movies, direct-to-service premieres to post-theatrical launches of some of the biggest hits across languages, our goal is to be the first choice of entertainment for every customer," Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India, said.

"In just 2023, our content was watched in over 210 countries and territories, in any given week, and trended in the top 10 on Prime Video worldwide for 43 of the last 52 weeks,' said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.