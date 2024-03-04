‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ trailer Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan-starrer film gets mixed reactions

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ trailer Twitter reactions: The trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan was released on Monday on YouTube and other social media platforms. Set against the 1942 Quit India movement, the film focuses on freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Mehta amplifies the message that India is capable to run itself and does not require Britishers through radio.

Ae Watan Mere Watan’s trailer explores the Indian Independence movement through the lens and life of Usha Mehta, a 22-year-old college girl from Bombay who wants to contribute to India’s freedom from British rule. It also focuses on how her underground radio station played an important role in the Quit India movement announced by Mahatma Gandhi.

To up the ante, the film’s trailer features power-packed dialogues such as “The British have ruined our country for good. They control what we see, think, and speak and sadly, we are letting them do it” and “There are millions of us, Indians. We will run our country, and we’ll throw out all those who think they are running our country!”

Social media reactions on Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer

Soon after the trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film released, netizens shared their two cents about the same. While some believed this is the young actor’s best performance, others differed. “Goosebumps. This movie is going to be the best movie in Sara’s film career (sic),” a user noted.

“What a trailer. I’m really looking forward to seeing Sara’s acting. Her dialogue delivery, expression, emotions all are just on point! Fab (sic),” another user said. “This is called patriotic film and the need of the hour to counter propaganda driven movies,” a user exulted.

“This will not have many takers on OTT! Topic is very boring… A girl who uses the radio to spread the message of independence. VERY BORING,” a comment read. “So many real talents are not getting a chance and these nepo kids get movie after movie despite flop after flop. Bollywood must introspect and at least respect the audience,” a user said.

“Not every propaganda is overt one (sic),” yet another netizen said. “Cringe overloaded,” a user said.

Watch Ae Watan Mere Watan full trailer here

KARAN JOHAR - SARA ALI KHAN - EMRAAN HASHMI: ‘AE WATAN MERE WATAN’ TRAILER OUT NOW… Unravelling the tale of an unsung hero… #AmazonPrimeVideo [@PrimeVideoIN] unveils the trailer of thriller-drama #AeWatanMereWatan.



Trailer 🔗: https://t.co/PjGvP6ZCRG



The #SaraAliKhan starrer… pic.twitter.com/jBPo77YHDA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan story, cast, release date

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film focuses on the life of young freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India movement. The film features Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Sachin Khedekar, Anand Tiwari, Abhay Verma and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles.

Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21 in Hindi. Dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada will also be released simultaneously.