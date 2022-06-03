Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' trailer out; fans excited

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga has been geared towards its release on the 24th of June 2022. Pankaj Tripathi not only fights tigers but the corrupt forest officials who believe that people go willingly to die at the mercy of tigers. The film largely revolves around the tragic practices of the people who live near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

The film also stars notable personages such as Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi. The 2 minutes 30 seconds odd trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Gangaram, played by Pankaj Tripathi who is willing to put his life on the line so that his family gets a compensation of 10 lakh rupees, after his demise, the trailer also shows us a courtroom scene where Pankaj Tripathi is accused of animal poaching.

The film is directed by Srijit Mukerjee, who has previously directed blockbuster films such as the 2017 period drama, Begum Jaan. He is also well known for his Bengali directorial such as Autograph, Raajkahini, among a few, according to an India Today report.

The makers of the film believe that the movie will give the audience a through and through the story, and informational story, wherein the “insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanization, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest”.

Srijit Mukherjee believes that “It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man & nature conflict. “This subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences regarding various social issues in our society.’’

A few days ago, legendary singer KK passed away due to a sudden heart attack, his fans are still mourning his death. However, it will come as a matter of shock and surprise that KK’s music will remain eternal, as his last track was for the movie Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga.

