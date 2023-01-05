Pathaan controversy: Bajrang Dal vandalises Ahmedabad mall, tears posters of SRK, Deepika Padukone's upcoming film

Hindu group Bajrang Dal vandalised a mall in Ahmedabad due to the promotions of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. They also tore down the posters of the movie and warned them to not release the film in theatres.

Bajrang Dal tweeted, “#BoycottPathaanMovie. Today in Karnavati Bajrangis thrashed Pathaan. Movies of anti-Sanatan Dharma Shah Rukh Khan and Tukde gang’s Deepika Padukone will not be allowed to run now. Warned by going to the multiplex, if the movie is released, Bajrang Dal will show his attitude. At Bajrang Dal in honor of Dharma.”

This comes after Hindu Jagran Manch members protested against the movie at INOX theatres in Indore. They raised slogans and submitted a memorandum to the theatre management demanding that the movie should not be released in theatres.

President of the Hindu Jagran Manch Jagdish Khatri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “If the film Pathaan is released, then there will be a fierce protest. Today, we have given a memorandum to the management of INOX Theatre regarding the non-release of the film.”

Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang has also been at the centre of a hornet’s nest after the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich urged the state DGP to get clips of the song removed from social media platforms. The CWC stated in its letter the song and its videos may have an “adverse impact on the psyche of adolescents.”

The controversy around Pathaan and its party number Besharam Rang started when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said that the costumes and scenes of the song are objectionable. Dr. Mishra said, “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film ‘Pathaan’ has been shot with a dirty mindset.”

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer spy thriller is all set to release on the silver screen on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Pathaan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

Also read: Pathaan controversy: Child commission orders UP DGP to remove 'Besharam Rang' clips from social media

Also read: Pathaan Row: Shah Rukh, Deepika's Besharam Rang Courts Another Controversy

Also read: 'Pathaan' trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone movie trailer to release on Jan 10; check details here