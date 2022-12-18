'Pathaan is patriotic but in an action way,' says Shah Rukh Khan amid calls for boycott

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday defended his upcoming movie Pathaan and said it is a patriotic movie but in an action way. He said this while interacting with his fans on Twitter through #AskSRK.

"Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons," the actor wrote on the microblogging site, following which he answered the public about his movies, life, and family.

Khan answered some questions about his movie 'Pathaan', which is currently embroiled in a lot of controversies after the release of its song Besharam Rang. Responding to a fan, the actor said, "Pathaan is patriotic but in an action way."

Known for his witty response and timing, the actor yet again managed to entertain his audience through his answers. "Shaadi tai ho gayi 26th Jan ko.. Kya karoo? (My wedding has been fixed for January 26. What should I do?)," one of the users asked. The movie Pathaan is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023.

To this, the actor replied, "Shaadi kar le…honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena. (Get married first and watch the movie during the honeymoon holidays)."

Ghar se khaana kha ke jaana popcorn ki zarurat nahi padhegi…#Pathaan https://t.co/xWXSLqFh21 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Asked about the prediction for the first day of Pathaan, he said that he is not in the "business of predictions." The actor added that he is in the business of entertaining people and making them smile.

The actor further shared some fitness tips and said "Eat properly…exercise regularly…and don’t overdo it take your time to work out slowly."

When asked about who the actor will support in the FIFA World Cup final, he stated: "The heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

He also said that his babies mean the world to him. Responding to a Twitter user's question on 'who's the naughtiest kid in the family', the actor said it's him.

