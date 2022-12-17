'Heart says Messi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals whom he supports in Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup Final

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan appears to be confused about his choices on Messi or Mbappe on who is going to win the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday between France and Argentina.

The FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina will be held on December 18, and SRK will appear during the pre-match show.

Many soccer fans around the world are unsure who will win the final on Sunday, and Shah Rukh Khan appears to be one of them.

While answering diverse questions during #AskSRK session on Twitter, the Bollywood actor came across something about the FIFA World Cup. Khan was asked by a fan who he would be rooting for in the final on Sunday. The Bollywood actor gave a mixed response, saying that his heart says Messi but Mbappe had been a joy to watch throughout the tournament.



Fan asked, “Who are you supporting in world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK.” To which, SRK replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile another user asked the star “why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi?” Shah Rukh in his trademark style replied, “Just as advice don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good!”

