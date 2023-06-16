Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush in cinemas today; check ticket price, day 1 box office prediction and more

One of the most anticipated releases of 2023, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological drama Adipurush, finally hits the theatres today, June 16 (Friday). Based on the epic mythological tale of Ramayana, the film is written and directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

Even before its release, the film had managed to create quite a huge buzz among fans. So much so that the film's ticket price crossed Rs 2,000 in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, one ticket for the movie is priced at Rs 2200 in PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, according to BookMyShow. This ticket price pertains to the Hindi version of the film in a 2D format.

Apart from the PVR Directors Cut theatre, Delhi’s PVR: Vegas LUXE in Dwarka has also priced the tickets of Adipurush for Rs 2,000. The price of tickets for all shows at Maison PVR in Mumbai is Rs 2,000 for Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, and BKC.

Despite the high prices of the tickets, multiple shows are housefull in Delhi. Apart from Delhi, the government of Andhra Pradesh also approved a price hike of Rs 50 on the current ticket prices for the Adipurush film for 10 days after the release.

However, tickets are also available at cheaper rates. For instance, middle and front stalls at Delhi's Amba Cinema are priced at Rs 75. Mumbai's Aman theatre is selling the tickets for Adipurush at Rs 70. While in Bengaluru, tickets are being sold at Rs 100 in Bharathi theatre.

Adipurush: Box office predictions

The much-awaited film is likely to have a blockbuster start at the box office and collect anywhere in the range of Rs 80 crore-Rs 100 crore on day 1 in all languages in terms of net domestic box office collections, as per film and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Here’s my BOX OFFICE PREDICTION for #Adipurush



Friday -

Hindi - ₹ 30 Cr ( +- 2 Cr ) NBOC



Telugu + other Langs - ₹ 60 Cr ( +- 10 cr ) NBOC



Day - 1 ₹ 80 - 100 cr Nett ( All langs)



Day 1 Worldwide Gross- ₹ 120- 140 cr



All set to take HISTORIC opening . #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/64Hiht539X — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 14, 2023

Adipurush: Advance booking

The latest Prabhas starrer saw advance sales of over 1.5 million on online ticket provider Book My Show. “The film has been generating strong buzz across all languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While the Telugu version is naturally leading the charts on the platform in terms of ticket sales, Hindi is a close second,” Ashish Saksena, COO–Cinemas, BookMyShow, said.

He added that excitement was sky-high with fans rushing to get their hands on tickets to the film across premium formats as well, with pan-India craze for the film including not just metros but also tier-2 towns and beyond.

Adipurush: Early reviews

Early reviews for the film suggest that fans are happy with the depiction of Ramayana. Here's what movie goers said:

Done watching 2nd time😍



Time ledu 3rd show in 20 min, and 20 min drive😁



Except fee VFX scenes…#BlockbusterAdipurush #Prabhas as Ram is the best thing❤️‍🔥#Adipurush #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/INZXId5XnT — Prabhas Fans USA🇺🇸 (@VinayDHFprabhas) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush

Is an very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of lead character were too good nothing flaws.. Om direction superb some scene vfx were outstanding dnt belive any rumours.. Om presented really well good and watch.. Some scenes were disappoint but not the movie pic.twitter.com/1UeRDqKXq9 — Janasena abimani (@Rebelsuraj7) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush #AdipurushReview

4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Clear Blockbuster 🔥

What a movie 😮, simply Amazing 😍

Plot, Script and Direction is one of the finest by #OmRaut#Prabhas & #SaifAliKhan 🤘 #KritiSanon Great job. 👌

Rest all were also good in the film. Fully enjoyable from start to End. pic.twitter.com/hQKfxjrATH — Sachin Bhujel (@sachinbhujel909) June 16, 2023

A good decent movie to watch with your family💖



In My View As A movie Lover

⭐️⭐️⭐️½/5



Agree that vfx doesnt work in some few scenes it could have been better for this budget 🫠



Big screen experience is a treat

3️⃣D material 🎬 #AdipurushReview #Prabhas #AdipurushWithFamily pic.twitter.com/YZqnk56DJ5 June 16, 2023

AADIPURUSH..🎥

FIRST DAY...🔥



RATING -: ⭐⭐⭐⭐



Though there were many mythological films on Ramayana,Lord Rama,this film has brought a limelight for the imagination of the story had been held during Ramayana time.



Nice work done on VFX.#Adhipurush #AdipurushReview #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/hO1gP3NOyN — Alexjender..🎥 (@pariharkawni) June 16, 2023

