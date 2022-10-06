Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ poster a copy, claims animation studio

An animation studio has claimed that the poster of Adipurush, the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer retelling of the Ramayana, is a copy of one of its earlier works. The animation studio– Vaanarsena Studios– shared the Adipurush poster and its earlier work involving Lord Shiva in an Instagram story.

“Such a shame T-Series films, should mention the original creator who developed the artwork,” the Instagram story by the studio read.

Source: Instagram/@vaanarsenastudios

Adipurush makers have been facing flak for its sub-par VFX. Twitter users have criticised the makers left, right and centre for poor quality of VFX despite the financial backing. Users claimed that the scenes in the teaser were copied from international series like Game of Thrones and Vikings and mobile games like Temple Run. Social media users also recalled the 2011 Shah Rukh Khan film Ra.One for its international quality VFX and said they want a second part of the film.

After severe condemnation for the poor quality of VFX in the film, director Om Raut told The Indian Express that he was disheartened at the response to the teaser. He added that the film was made for the silver screen and not mobile phone screens.

Moreover, Ajay Devgn’s VFX company NY VFXwala has also issued a statement saying they have nothing to do with the Om Raut directorial. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala, has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, ‘we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people.’ ”

Adipurush is mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore and is all set to release in theatres on January 12, 2023, days ahead of Sankranti. The film focuses on Raghava (Prabhas) who travels to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) from the clutches of Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), who kidnapped her. The story is set around 7,000 years ago.

The Om Raut-directorial stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in significant roles. This is Om Raut’s third film after the Subodh Bhave-starrer Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Also read: 'Ahead of its time': Netizens recall Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One for its VFX after Adipurush teaser

Also read: 'Jaani Dushman levels of CGI': Netizens react to Prabhas-starrer Adipurush's teaser